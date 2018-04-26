Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during camp and see what the Badgers still need to work out before they kick off their 2018 season against Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31. Our look back at Wisconsin's tight ends is included below. QUARTERBACKS / RUNNING BACKS / WIDE RECEIVERS

Dan Sanger

What We Learned

The Badgers have a big contributor to replace at tight end in Troy Fumagalli, but we saw both of his potential replacements in Kyle Penniston and Jake Ferguson flash at times during spring camp. Penniston has contributed on the field over the last few years, and is more of the experienced option at this point - but Ferguson flashed a very high ceiling, and should be able to carve out a role for himself even if he's not on the top of the depth chart. Luke Benzschawel also got plenty of reps as the team's in-line option at the position with Zander Neuville still recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury.

What's Left?

We know the candidates, but it would be surprising if the Badgers identified a true starter at tight end in the early going of fall camp. Both Penniston and Ferguson seem likely to play, and the coaching staff believes they both do different things well at this point in time. Consistency will be the key in determining which player gets the most reps, but at this point we'll have to wait and see which player fits that mold the best this fall.

Projected Fall Camp Depth Chart

Projected Tight End Depth Chart Position Player H-Back Kyle Penniston Jake Ferguson In-Line Zander Neuville Luke Benzschawel