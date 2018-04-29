Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during camp and see what the Badgers still need to work out before they kick off their 2018 season against Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31. Our look back at Wisconsin's linebackers is included below. QUARTERBACKS / RUNNING BACKS / WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS / OFFENSIVE LINE / DEFENSIVE LINE

What We Learned

Spring camp confirmed our suspicions that senior-to-be Andrew Van Ginkel would move up to the first team at outside linebacker after a strong junior season, and Van Ginkel wasted no time in making plays for the Badgers when he was on the field during camp. We also saw Zack Baun get most of his reps with the first team opposite Van Ginkel - when Baun was healthy, at least. He sustained what looked like another foot injury during the last few practices of camp, and sat out for the rest of the session. The Badgers also moved Arrington Farrar from inside linebacker to outside linebacker at the start of spring, but he is still learning the position - we'll have to wait until the fall to see if he can crack the two-deep. There also wasn't much to be learned at inside linebacker, with T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly entrenched on the first team for the Badgers for another season. Chris Orr will serve as the third linebacker and get plenty of playing time as well. We also saw Mike Maskalunas (when healthy) and Griffin Grady get in to the rotation at times to be the team's fourth inside linebacker. At least as far as inside linebacker was concerned, no news was good news for the Badgers.

What's Left?

The big question at linebacker in 2018 is if the Badgers will be able to generate the same kind of pass rush that has powered their defenses over the last few years. In the past the Badgers have relied on players like T.J. Watt, Vince Biegel, Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs to get after opposing quarterbacks. I feel confident that Andrew Van Ginkel can contribute there, but the Badgers will need to find someone else to pair him with - or else teams will just be able to focus on stonewalling one player. The Badgers have options at the position, but they all come with question marks. Zack Baun (when healthy) is probably the leader in the clubhouse to get those other first team reps, but he hasn't played in a game for the Badgers since 2016. Tyler Johnson made plays for UW when he was on the field last year, but can he handle a starter's workload? And while players like Christian Bell and Noah Burks are athletically talented, they're still relative unknowns at this point. It could be that someone like Arrington Farrar gives the position a boost when he becomes more comfortable at the position, but we're just going to wait and see what fall camp brings. Especially in a season where the Badgers are breaking in an almost entirely new defensive backfield, they'll need some players to step up on the edge and make some plays.

Projected Fall Camp Depth Chart

Projected Linebacker Depth Chart Position Player Outside Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel Tyler Johnson Inside Linebacker T.J. Edwards Chris Orr Inside Linebacker Ryan Connelly Mike Maskalunas / Griffin Grady Outside Linebacker Zack Baun Noah Burks / Christian Bell