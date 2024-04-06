BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene for the fourth of 15 practices, and will be in attendance throughout the duration of spring. Here are some notes from Saturday's session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers took advantage of the Saturday sun and practiced outside for the first time this spring to wrap up their first full week of practice. It was also the first time they practiced wearing pads, adding another level intensity to the heated position battles.

NOTES:

An early leader may have emerged in the quarterback competition.

Braedyn Locke had his best day of spring thus far, earning the lionshare of reps with the first-stringers. He made multiple impressive passes down the field, layering the ball in between defensive zones all throughout practice.

So far, Locke’s extra year of experience in Phil Longo’s system is looking like the big difference-maker.

Tyler Van Dyke made a few impressive passes, but he’s clearly still transitioning to his new offense. The pressure is on him to adjust as soon as possible.

Both the running back and receiver rooms are looking as fluid as ever, but full of young promising talent.

Chez Mellusi hasn’t looked very explosive, as he’s still somewhat recovering from injury. In his place, newly added backs Tawee Walker and Gideon Ituka have had great spring camps so far.

On the outside, the receivers are constantly being rotated, making it somewhat difficult for individual players to truly stand out. Despite this, Quincy Burroughs and Kian Berry Johnson were still able to make a few big catches in 11-on-11 work.

Nobody benefited more from the addition of pads than the offensive line.

They were finally able to gain better physical control of the defensive linemen and edge rushers, leading to generally cleaner pockets and more open running lanes, especially on the interior.