Spring practice report No. 13: Defense dominates snowy day at The Launch

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@VazquezRivals

MADISON -- Despite the weather not cooperating on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers had a good showing for The Launch, which represented the first opportunity for fans to get a live look at the team. With all the excitement behind a new look offense, it was the defense that dominated for much of the practice.

BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 13th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other two over the next week. Here are notes from the session.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE LAUNCH

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi.
Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen/Chez Mellusi

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and CJ Williams

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach/Riley Nowakowski

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Grover Bortolotti/Jackson Acker

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Vinny Anthony

Tight end: Jack Pugh/Hayden Rucci

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig

*Zach Gloudeman and Cade Yacamelli rotated as the third back

*Huber and Barrett split time as the second team center.

DEFENSE: 2-4-5

First team:

Defensive line: James Thompson, Rodas Johnson

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: CJ Goetz, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Kamo'i Latu/Hunter Wohler/Travian Blaylock

Second team:

Defensive line: Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens, and Curt Neal

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney

Outside linebacker: TJ Bollers/Jeff Pietrowski/Kaden Johnson

Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown/Preston Zachman/Owen Arnett

*Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn and outside linebacker Marty Strey were consistently disrupting plays with the third team.

*'/' is meant to indicate the two players saw an equal amount of reps with the team they are with.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm

Kickoff specialist: Gavin Lahm

Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner

QB Cole LaCrue

TE Cole Dakovich

TE Cam Large

WR Bryson Green

DE Mike Jarvis

LB Ross Gengler

LB Luna Larson

CB Max Lofy

OL Sean Timmis

LB Aidan Vaughn

LB Aaron Witt

OL Jake Renfro

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Ricardo Hallman looks primed for a breakout year in the fall 

While many of the fans in attendance likely came to see the new, revamped offense, it was Ricardo Hallman and the defense that stole the show.

The third-year cornerback has been the best and most consistent player this spring. After putting together a three-interception day this past Thursday, he followed up it with another three-pick performance on Saturday.

Making life miserable for Tanner Mordecai all morning, Hallman snagged an interception on the second drive for the first team offense, which came after Kamo'i Latu picked off the senior quarterback on his first pass attempt. Later, with Mordecai looking to give Chimere Dike a chance on a go ball, Hallman perfectly shadowed Dike and came down with a one-handed interception with Dike was draped all over his left arm.

The third takeaway was off a drop from CJ Williams. With Mordecai looking to hit Williams for what would have been a chunk play, the ball went through his hands and landed in Hallman's waiting arms. With the lasting memory from this past season likely being one of the the 5-foot-11 defensive back sitting in the corner of the end zone at Michigan State after giving up the game winning score, he's giving every indication that he'll break out opposite senior Alex Smith.

Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi put together a solid day 

While there aren't many positives on the day for the offense, the performance of Braelon Allen and the handful of chunk plays the rushing attack was able to generate is certainly one of them.

On the lone touchdown drive for the starting offense, Allen got into a groove and was able to march the offense down the field. Facing a third and three, he perfectly navigated through a gap that was opened up by the duo of Tanor Bortolini and Joe Huber for about a 20-yard run. On the very next play, he took it to the left and had good vision for about a 13-yard run. To cap off the drive, Allen punched it in from three yards out to get the starting offense on the board after three turnovers to start the day.

Allen's partner in the backfield, Chez Mellusi showcased more of the same as he was able to take advantage of a handful of pockets up front to put together a number of solid gains. Overall, the defense won the battle, but the play of Allen and Mellusi was a positive.

The inside linebackers and the defense are going to be tough for opposing offenses to figure out 

