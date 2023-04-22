Spring practice report No. 13: Defense dominates snowy day at The Launch
MADISON -- Despite the weather not cooperating on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers had a good showing for The Launch, which represented the first opportunity for fans to get a live look at the team. With all the excitement behind a new look offense, it was the defense that dominated for much of the practice.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 13th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other two over the next week. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen/Chez Mellusi
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and CJ Williams
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach/Riley Nowakowski
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Grover Bortolotti/Jackson Acker
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Vinny Anthony
Tight end: Jack Pugh/Hayden Rucci
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig
*Zach Gloudeman and Cade Yacamelli rotated as the third back
*Huber and Barrett split time as the second team center.
DEFENSE: 2-4-5
First team:
Defensive line: James Thompson, Rodas Johnson
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: CJ Goetz, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Kamo'i Latu/Hunter Wohler/Travian Blaylock
Second team:
Defensive line: Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens, and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney
Outside linebacker: TJ Bollers/Jeff Pietrowski/Kaden Johnson
Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown/Preston Zachman/Owen Arnett
*Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn and outside linebacker Marty Strey were consistently disrupting plays with the third team.
*'/' is meant to indicate the two players saw an equal amount of reps with the team they are with.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff specialist: Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole LaCrue
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Ricardo Hallman looks primed for a breakout year in the fall
While many of the fans in attendance likely came to see the new, revamped offense, it was Ricardo Hallman and the defense that stole the show.
The third-year cornerback has been the best and most consistent player this spring. After putting together a three-interception day this past Thursday, he followed up it with another three-pick performance on Saturday.
Making life miserable for Tanner Mordecai all morning, Hallman snagged an interception on the second drive for the first team offense, which came after Kamo'i Latu picked off the senior quarterback on his first pass attempt. Later, with Mordecai looking to give Chimere Dike a chance on a go ball, Hallman perfectly shadowed Dike and came down with a one-handed interception with Dike was draped all over his left arm.
The third takeaway was off a drop from CJ Williams. With Mordecai looking to hit Williams for what would have been a chunk play, the ball went through his hands and landed in Hallman's waiting arms. With the lasting memory from this past season likely being one of the the 5-foot-11 defensive back sitting in the corner of the end zone at Michigan State after giving up the game winning score, he's giving every indication that he'll break out opposite senior Alex Smith.
Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi put together a solid day
While there aren't many positives on the day for the offense, the performance of Braelon Allen and the handful of chunk plays the rushing attack was able to generate is certainly one of them.
On the lone touchdown drive for the starting offense, Allen got into a groove and was able to march the offense down the field. Facing a third and three, he perfectly navigated through a gap that was opened up by the duo of Tanor Bortolini and Joe Huber for about a 20-yard run. On the very next play, he took it to the left and had good vision for about a 13-yard run. To cap off the drive, Allen punched it in from three yards out to get the starting offense on the board after three turnovers to start the day.
Allen's partner in the backfield, Chez Mellusi showcased more of the same as he was able to take advantage of a handful of pockets up front to put together a number of solid gains. Overall, the defense won the battle, but the play of Allen and Mellusi was a positive.
The inside linebackers and the defense are going to be tough for opposing offenses to figure out
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news