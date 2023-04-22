MADISON -- Despite the weather not cooperating on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers had a good showing for The Launch, which represented the first opportunity for fans to get a live look at the team. With all the excitement behind a new look offense, it was the defense that dominated for much of the practice. BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 13th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other two over the next week. Here are notes from the session. FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE LAUNCH

REP BREAKDOWN

OFFENSE: First team: Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai Running back: Braelon Allen/Chez Mellusi Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and CJ Williams Tight end: Jack Eschenbach/Riley Nowakowski Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman Second team: Quarterback: Braedyn Locke Running back: Grover Bortolotti/Jackson Acker Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Vinny Anthony Tight end: Jack Pugh/Hayden Rucci Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig *Zach Gloudeman and Cade Yacamelli rotated as the third back *Huber and Barrett split time as the second team center. DEFENSE: 2-4-5 First team: Defensive line: James Thompson, Rodas Johnson Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner Outside linebacker: CJ Goetz, Darryl Peterson Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman Safety: Kamo'i Latu/Hunter Wohler/Travian Blaylock Second team: Defensive line: Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens, and Curt Neal Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney Outside linebacker: TJ Bollers/Jeff Pietrowski/Kaden Johnson Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams Safety: Austin Brown/Preston Zachman/Owen Arnett *Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn and outside linebacker Marty Strey were consistently disrupting plays with the third team. *'/' is meant to indicate the two players saw an equal amount of reps with the team they are with. Special teams: Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm Kickoff specialist: Gavin Lahm Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner QB Cole LaCrue TE Cole Dakovich TE Cam Large WR Bryson Green DE Mike Jarvis LB Ross Gengler LB Luna Larson CB Max Lofy OL Sean Timmis LB Aidan Vaughn LB Aaron Witt OL Jake Renfro WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Ricardo Hallman looks primed for a breakout year in the fall

While many of the fans in attendance likely came to see the new, revamped offense, it was Ricardo Hallman and the defense that stole the show. The third-year cornerback has been the best and most consistent player this spring. After putting together a three-interception day this past Thursday, he followed up it with another three-pick performance on Saturday. Making life miserable for Tanner Mordecai all morning, Hallman snagged an interception on the second drive for the first team offense, which came after Kamo'i Latu picked off the senior quarterback on his first pass attempt. Later, with Mordecai looking to give Chimere Dike a chance on a go ball, Hallman perfectly shadowed Dike and came down with a one-handed interception with Dike was draped all over his left arm. The third takeaway was off a drop from CJ Williams. With Mordecai looking to hit Williams for what would have been a chunk play, the ball went through his hands and landed in Hallman's waiting arms. With the lasting memory from this past season likely being one of the the 5-foot-11 defensive back sitting in the corner of the end zone at Michigan State after giving up the game winning score, he's giving every indication that he'll break out opposite senior Alex Smith.

Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi put together a solid day