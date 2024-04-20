BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene for the 10th of 15 practices, and will be in attendance throughout the duration of spring. Here are some notes from Saturday's session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers had their 10th practice of spring on a chilly Saturday. Tyler Van Dyke excelled, even despite some superb play from the edge rushers and cornerbacks.

Saturday may have been Van Dyke’s best day yet. It was perhaps the first time all spring we consistently saw the big-play ability that he became known for at Miami, completing multiple defense-stretching throws to his outside receivers.

His sheer advantage in talent over Braedyn Locke makes days like these more meaningful. Locke made some starter-level throws, like he always does, but there are still at least a few passes from Van Dyke every practice that Locke simply doesn’t seem capable of. Locke will have to play significantly better than Van Dyke if he hopes to win the battle.

At running back, I’m beginning to feel like a broken record talking about how great Tawee Walker has looked. He might have the best balance of strength and speed of any back on the roster. Walker showed some considerable patience on multiple runs on Saturday, consistently finding space behind the interior offensive line even when it wasn’t immediately there.

Even when Chez Mellusi returns to 100%, it might be tough to give anybody more carries than Walker.

At tight end, we’re beginning to see more consistent 11-on-11 work from Tucker Ashcraft. He hasn’t made too many big plays in practice, but he obviously has the best combination of size, speed, physicality and football skill in the tight end room. The other notable standouts — Jackson McGohan and Riley Nowakowski — aren’t nearly as well-rounded.

At receiver, Quincy Burroughs was the stand out on Saturday. He was on the receiving end of many of Van Dyke’s best throws of the day. His abundance of speed made it difficult for defensive backs to keep up with him on post routes in particular.

In the slot, Trech Kekahuna continued to stand out as maybe the best athlete in the receiver room, but he’s also becoming a much more consistent catcher and route runner.

The coaching staff repeatedly called curl routes for Kekahuna, and he seemed to be open almost every single time. I’d wager that they’ll continue that strategy into the season.