The Big Ten officially canceled fall football Tuesday, and the Pac-12 followed its lead, as expected.

Meanwhile, the Big 12, ACC and SEC are proceeding with plans to play — at least for now — creating more angst among many of the Big Ten players, coaches and fans. One Big 12 source said that conference’s decision was the result of “blocking outside noise and all the pressures and listening to facts and making the decision for the right reasons.”

So what are those reasons, exactly?

Your guess is as good as ours.

We’ve been hearing “follow the science” and “listen to the doctors” since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and we’ve been doing both. But what happens when scientists and doctors don’t agree, and there’s nobody at the top to help with uniformity in the decision-making process?

