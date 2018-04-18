Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-18 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Spring evaluation preview: Small forwards

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The spring evaluation period begins this weekend with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their 2019 recruiting class.

April 20-22, 2018 Evaluation Period

April 27-29, 2018 Evaluation Period

The following are prospects Wisconsin will likely make it a point to see this weekend and beyond:

POINT GUARDS | SHOOTING GUARDS |

Dbtoud7qy50h3kxvxq27
Malik Hall
Orange and Blue News

Top Target

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}