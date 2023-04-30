The first on-field period of the Luke Fickell era is officially in the books. This past Thursday, the Badgers went through the last of 15 practices over the last six weeks. With the addition of a number of players via the transfer portal, along with a completely new staff and system, there was much to take away from the spring. Here are a handful of superlatives from the BadgerBlitz.com staff, which was there for every practice.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Moredecai. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Raul Vazquez: Maybe shock is the better word to use here, but the tempo and pace the offense goes with now is still stunning to see in Madison. The fourth spring practice included the best example of the pace, with the first-team offense going through a drive with 33, 34, 33, and 15 seconds left on the play clock. The final play of the series was the only one where the group huddled before eventually scoring. It's not necessarily a surprise given the system offensive coordinator Phil Longo brought with him, it's just such a difference from what's been run at Wisconsin in the past. Seamus Rohrer: Nick Evers could be in play here, but we'll save him for the stock down portion. With that, I'll go with Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona. The two early enrollee freshmen held down the second-team outside cornerback spots for the majority of spring ball. The Badgers' depth at corner isn't spectacular, or even solid, but it was still a surprise to see those two consistently getting the early and meaningful reps that they were. That is likely a big reason why we saw Avyonne Jones, A'Khoury Lyde and Al Ashford enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

BIGGEST WINNER

Raul Vazquez: I didn't go with Will Pauling for biggest surprise because I wanted to spotlight the transfer receiver for this category. Anyone forecasting a two-deep on offense prior to the spring practices would have been justified in having Pauling buried down the depth chart. Just barely beating out by Ricardo Hallman for the best player of the spring, the former Cincinnati Bearcat was the top performer on offense and quickly vaulted to the first team. By the fifth practice, he was able to beat out Skyler Bell for first-team reps in the slot and held onto that spot the rest of the way. In Longo's offense, slot receivers play a significant role and are on the receiving end of quick timing routes to be able to work in space. Throughout the spring, Pauling was a favorite of Tanner Mordecai because of his sure hands and ability to get open in space. "Will Pauling is the guy that has stuck out a lot," Hunter Wohler said. "You go to one practice and you can see that he's doing a lot of really good things. He's making plays all over the place and he's fast. Right when he got here, I got a chance to work with him multiple times and you can tell right away that he has a different mentality from a lot of people. He's an unbelievable athlete. He's stronger than most people on this team and he can run so seeing him on the field, he doesn't surprise me at all but he's one of the receivers that has really stood out." Seamus Rohrer: The biggest winner, and by far and away the most impressive performer this spring, is none other than cornerback Ricardo Hallman. The redshirt sophomore looked like a dominant defender through 15 practices, racking up interceptions and rarely getting lost in coverage. His struggles from a season ago against Michigan State, which essentially got him benched for the rest of the year, appear to be long forgotten.

STOCK DOWN

Raul Vazquez: Depth at cornerback. With three seniors departing the program after transferring to Madison, there was a clear path for the likes of Hallman, Avyonne Jones, Al Ashford and A'Khoury Lyde to step up and fill in. Hallman blossomed in a major way this spring, while the others lagged behind and have since opted to enter the transfer portal. Fortunately, the trio of Braedyn Moore, Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona, all of whom enrolled early, doesn't look like a group of freshmen. On the flip side, the three have only been in college for a few months. If the Badgers can't land an experienced corner through the portal, any injury to the starting group will hurt the secondary. Seamus Rohrer: It has to be Evers. The hype surrounding him was monumental heading into spring ball, but issues with learning Phil Longo's playbook limited his participation all spring. Time and time again, Myles Burkett and walk-on Marshall Howe would be up before the Oklahoma transfer at QB3. Evers' talent is still undeniable, but he needs to pick it up in the quarterback classroom to earn his reps.

Biggest remaining question after heading into the summer

Raul Vazquez: I'll roll with two for this one. Seeing one of their targets, Jahquez Robinson, commit to Colorado on Saturday, can Wisconsin land one or two of the defensive backs in the transfer portal it offered? If not, how quickly can Amare Snowden get up to speed? When reporters caught up with position coach Paul Haynes, he noted the staff wasn't necessarily looking for help at the position. Rather, they were hoping to add some player to bridge the gap between two senior cornerbacks and a number of true freshmen. On the other side of the ball, we have yet to see what Oklahoma State transfer receiver Bryson Green can add to the offense. Wisconsin did not provide any specific update on what held Green out of practice, but he appears to be very close to full go. After not participating at all in the first week, Green took part in individual drills from there on out and went through extra work after practice with his teammates. Coming off a year in which he caught 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns, he should add a dynamic playmaker to the offense. How large of a role might he have? How long does it take him to get up to speed and catch up with the quarterbacks? In any case, Green should add to what seems to be a deep wide receiver room. "From what you've seen and what he's been able to do, he's a dog, man," Jason Maitre, Green's roommate, said. "Everything he does, he goes hard and is very intentional. Once you see him on the field, you're going to be like, yeah, he's a guy." Seamus Rohrer: What does RB3 look like? After 15 spring practices, we're still no closer to a definitive answer than we were at the end of March. Everyone from Cade Yacamelli to Grover Bortolotti to Jackson Acker received meaningful reps behind Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. The only thing we can definitively do is cross Julius Davis off that list after he entered the transfer portal in late April. Devon Spalding still has plenty of sorting to do with his running back room this summer.

Position groups we are most and least worried about after the spring