Spring Camp Preview: Five freshmen to watch at camp

With spring camp set to kick off Tuesday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five freshmen to watch over the next two months and into the summer.

Miss a preview? Catch up here:

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE ENDS | DEFENSIVE TACKLES | INSIDE LINEBACKERS | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS | SAFETIES | SPECIAL TEAMS |

Quarterback Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz is entering his second spring camp at Wisconsin.
Graham Mertz is entering his second spring camp at Wisconsin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Last year at this time, Graham Mertz was arguably Wisconsin's most talked about incoming freshman in recent memory. And for good reason, as the 2019 signee from Kansas completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. Entering his second spring camp at Wisconsin, Mertz, who redshirted this past season, should push starter Jack Coan for time with the No. 1 offense.

Tackle Jack Nelson

Jack Nelson
Jack Nelson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
