Spring Ahead: Wisconsin's projected depth chart
After Wisconsin's 10-4 finish this season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2020 come spring camp.
Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.
QUARTERBACKS
The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz - is expected to return this spring. And while Coan, who had a strong junior season, will enter camp as the starter, he will be pushed by Mertz and Wolf.
Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - Eyes will continue to be on Mertz, who emerged as the No. 2 QB this fall and is set to take part in his second spring camp at Wisconsin.
Coming this summer: N/A
|Depth
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
Jack Coan
|
Senior
|
No. 2
|
Graham Mertz
|
Redshirt freshman
|
No. 3
|
Chase Wolf
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
No. 4
|
Danny Vanden Boom
|
Redshirt junior
RUNNING BACKS
The skinny: Wisconsin is expected to begin the post-Jonathan Taylor era this spring. Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of this group, while Nakia Watson is expected to step into a much larger role in 2020. Fans also saw a bit of Isaac Guerendo in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. At fullback, Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Quan Easterling all return.
Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see a ton of Watson in 2019, but he could be the feature back next fall with Taylor almost certainly headed to the NFL.
Coming this summer: N/A
*Top Wisconsin target Jalen Berger is set to announce Saturday.
|Depth (TB)
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|Depth (FB)
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
G. Groshek
|
R-Senior
|
No. 1
|
M. Stokke
|
R-Senior
|
No. 2
|
N. Watson
|
R-Sophomore
|
No. 2
|
J. Chenal
|
Junior
|
No. 3
|
I. Guerendo
|
R-Sophomore
|
No. 3
|
Q. Easterling
|
R-Freshman
|
No. 4
|
B. Schipper
|
R-Sophomore
|
|
|
|
No. 5
|
J. Davis
|
R-Freshman
TIGHT ENDS
