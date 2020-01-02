After Wisconsin's 10-4 finish this season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2020 come spring camp. Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom (left to right)

The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz - is expected to return this spring. And while Coan, who had a strong junior season, will enter camp as the starter, he will be pushed by Mertz and Wolf. Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - Eyes will continue to be on Mertz, who emerged as the No. 2 QB this fall and is set to take part in his second spring camp at Wisconsin. Coming this summer: N/A

Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 Jack Coan Senior No. 2 Graham Mertz Redshirt freshman No. 3 Chase Wolf Redshirt sophomore No. 4 Danny Vanden Boom Redshirt junior

RUNNING BACKS

Garrett Groshek (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The skinny: Wisconsin is expected to begin the post-Jonathan Taylor era this spring. Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of this group, while Nakia Watson is expected to step into a much larger role in 2020. Fans also saw a bit of Isaac Guerendo in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. At fullback, Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Quan Easterling all return. Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see a ton of Watson in 2019, but he could be the feature back next fall with Taylor almost certainly headed to the NFL. Coming this summer: N/A *Top Wisconsin target Jalen Berger is set to announce Saturday.

Running Back Depth Chart (Spring) Depth (TB) Player Spring Eligibility Depth (FB) Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 G. Groshek R-Senior No. 1 M. Stokke R-Senior No. 2 N. Watson R-Sophomore No. 2 J. Chenal Junior No. 3 I. Guerendo R-Sophomore No. 3 Q. Easterling R-Freshman No. 4 B. Schipper R-Sophomore





No. 5 J. Davis R-Freshman

TIGHT ENDS