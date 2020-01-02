News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring Ahead: Wisconsin's projected depth chart

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After Wisconsin's 10-4 finish this season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2020 come spring camp.

Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom (left to right)
Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom (left to right)

The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz - is expected to return this spring. And while Coan, who had a strong junior season, will enter camp as the starter, he will be pushed by Mertz and Wolf.

Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - Eyes will continue to be on Mertz, who emerged as the No. 2 QB this fall and is set to take part in his second spring camp at Wisconsin.

Coming this summer: N/A

Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring)
Depth Player Spring Eligibility 

No. 1

Jack Coan

Senior

No. 2

Graham Mertz

Redshirt freshman

No. 3

Chase Wolf

Redshirt sophomore

No. 4

Danny Vanden Boom

Redshirt junior

RUNNING BACKS

Garrett Groshek
Garrett Groshek (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The skinny: Wisconsin is expected to begin the post-Jonathan Taylor era this spring. Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of this group, while Nakia Watson is expected to step into a much larger role in 2020. Fans also saw a bit of Isaac Guerendo in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. At fullback, Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Quan Easterling all return.

Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see a ton of Watson in 2019, but he could be the feature back next fall with Taylor almost certainly headed to the NFL.

Coming this summer: N/A

*Top Wisconsin target Jalen Berger is set to announce Saturday.

Running Back Depth Chart (Spring)
Depth (TB) Player Spring Eligibility  Depth (FB) Player Spring Eligibility 

No. 1

G. Groshek

R-Senior

No. 1

M. Stokke

R-Senior

No. 2

N. Watson

R-Sophomore

No. 2

J. Chenal

Junior

No. 3

I. Guerendo

R-Sophomore

No. 3

Q. Easterling

R-Freshman

No. 4

B. Schipper

R-Sophomore




No. 5

J. Davis

R-Freshman

TIGHT ENDS

Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}