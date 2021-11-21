Snap count breakdowns from Wisconsin's 35-28 win vs. Nebraska

No. 15 Wisconsin received a scare from Nebraska before emerging with a 35-28 win inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The Badgers retained the Freedom Trophy once again, and more importantly, continued to control its path to a Big Ten West title.

Before turning the page to the Golden Gophers of Minnesota, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) escape with its seventh-straight victory.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 49 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 70 for Nebraska. PFF, as of Nov. 21, shows 50 total snaps for the Badgers, 74 for the Huskers.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.