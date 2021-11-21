Snap count breakdowns from Wisconsin's 35-28 win vs. Nebraska
No. 15 Wisconsin received a scare from Nebraska before emerging with a 35-28 win inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The Badgers retained the Freedom Trophy once again, and more importantly, continued to control its path to a Big Ten West title.
Before turning the page to the Golden Gophers of Minnesota, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) escape with its seventh-straight victory.
Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 49 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 70 for Nebraska. PFF, as of Nov. 21, shows 50 total snaps for the Badgers, 74 for the Huskers.
BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Graham Mertz
|
19
|
31
|
50
|
12-of-18, 145 yards, 1 TD
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Braelon Allen
|
8
|
27
|
35
|
22 carries, 228 yards, 3 TDs
|
Brady Schipper
|
10
|
1
|
11
|
1 carry, 2 yards; 1 reception, 4 yards
|
Julius Davis
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
3 carries, 23 yards
|
John Chenal
|
0
|
16
|
16
|
3 carries, 6 yards
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Kendric Pryor
|
19
|
13
|
32
|
2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD
|
Chimere Dike
|
11
|
20
|
31
|
N/A
|
Danny Davis III
|
19
|
12
|
31
|
N/A
|
Jack Dunn
|
1
|
8
|
9
|
1 reception, 4 yards
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jake Ferguson
|
19
|
29
|
48
|
8 receptions, 92 yards
|
Jack Eschenbach
|
7
|
12
|
19
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|
Jack Nelson
|
19
|
31
|
50
|
Joe Tippmann
|
19
|
31
|
50
|
Josh Seltzner
|
19
|
31
|
50
|
Tyler Beach
|
19
|
31
|
50
|
Logan Bruss
|
19
|
31
|
50
|
Tanor Bortolini
|
0
|
13
|
13
DEFENSE
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Matt Henningsen
|
23
|
28
|
51
|
5 tackles
|
Keeanu Benton
|
23
|
26
|
49
|
3 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 QBH
|
Isaiah Mullens
|
21
|
15
|
36
|
N/A
|
Bryson Williams
|
10
|
13
|
23
|
N/A
|
James Thompson Jr.
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
1 tackle
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jack Sanborn
|
35
|
39
|
74
|
7 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QBH
|
Leo Chenal
|
31
|
34
|
65
|
11 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 QBH
|
Tatum Grass
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
2 tackles
|
Mike Maskalunas
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Nick Herbig
|
35
|
39
|
74
|
7 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Noah Burks
|
34
|
37
|
71
|
4 tackles, 1 PBU
|
C.J. Goetz
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Caesar Williams
|
34
|
39
|
73
|
2 tackles, 1 PBU
|
Faion Hicks
|
34
|
38
|
72
|
2 tackles
|
Dean Engram
|
12
|
18
|
30
|
2 tackles
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Scott Nelson
|
31
|
34
|
65
|
8 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
|
Collin Wilder
|
23
|
21
|
44
|
2 tackles, 2 INTs
|
John Torchio
|
17
|
24
|
41
|
5 tackles
|
Travian Blaylock
|
8
|
12
|
20
|
1 tackle
