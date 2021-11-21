Snap count breakdowns from Wisconsin's 35-28 win vs. Nebraska

 Wisconsin Football: Snap count breakdowns from Badgers' 35-28 win vs. Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 14:31:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
No. 15 Wisconsin received a scare from Nebraska before emerging with a 35-28 win inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The Badgers retained the Freedom Trophy once again, and more importantly, continued to control its path to a Big Ten West title.

Before turning the page to the Golden Gophers of Minnesota, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) escape with its seventh-straight victory.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 49 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 70 for Nebraska. PFF, as of Nov. 21, shows 50 total snaps for the Badgers, 74 for the Huskers.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.

OFFENSE

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Quarterback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Graham Mertz

19

31

50

12-of-18, 145 yards, 1 TD
Running Backs/Fullbacks
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Braelon Allen

8

27

35

22 carries, 228 yards, 3 TDs

Brady Schipper

10

1

11

1 carry, 2 yards; 1 reception, 4 yards

Julius Davis

1

3

4

3 carries, 23 yards

John Chenal

0

16

16

3 carries, 6 yards
Wide Receivers
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Kendric Pryor

19

13

32

2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD

Chimere Dike

11

20

31

N/A

Danny Davis III

19

12

31

N/A

Jack Dunn

1

8

9

1 reception, 4 yards
*Note, PFF states that true freshman Skyler Bell played one snap; however, Wisconsin does not have Bell in its participation log
Tight Ends
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Jake Ferguson

19

29

48

8 receptions, 92 yards

Jack Eschenbach

7

12

19

N/A
Offensive Line
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays

Jack Nelson

19

31

50

Joe Tippmann

19

31

50

Josh Seltzner

19

31

50

Tyler Beach

19

31

50

Logan Bruss

19

31

50

Tanor Bortolini

0

13

13

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Matt Henningsen

23

28

51

5 tackles

Keeanu Benton

23

26

49

3 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 QBH

Isaiah Mullens

21

15

36

N/A

Bryson Williams

10

13

23

N/A

James Thompson Jr.

7

4

11

1 tackle
Inside Linebackers
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Jack Sanborn

35

39

74

7 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QBH

Leo Chenal

31

34

65

11 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 QBH

Tatum Grass

4

5

9

2 tackles

Mike Maskalunas

2

1

3

N/A
Outside Linebackers
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Nick Herbig

35

39

74

7 tackles, 1 TFL

Noah Burks

34

37

71

4 tackles, 1 PBU

C.J. Goetz

1

2

3

N/A
Cornerbacks
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Caesar Williams

34

39

73

2 tackles, 1 PBU

Faion Hicks

34

38

72

2 tackles

Dean Engram

12

18

30

2 tackles
Safeties
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Scott Nelson

31

34

65

8 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QBH

Collin Wilder

23

21

44

2 tackles, 2 INTs

John Torchio

17

24

41

5 tackles

Travian Blaylock

8

12

20

1 tackle

