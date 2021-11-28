Snap count breakdowns from Wisconsin's 23-13 loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - Wisconsin will be watching the Big Ten Championship from home for the second consecutive season after its 23-13 loss at Minnesota on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) cough up their West division title chances and Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 60 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 53 for Minnesota. PFF, as of Nov. 28, shows 66 total snaps for the Badgers, 55 for the Gophers.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.