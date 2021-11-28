Snap count breakdowns from Wisconsin's 23-13 loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - Wisconsin will be watching the Big Ten Championship from home for the second consecutive season after its 23-13 loss at Minnesota on Saturday.
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) cough up their West division title chances and Paul Bunyan's Axe.
Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 60 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 53 for Minnesota. PFF, as of Nov. 28, shows 66 total snaps for the Badgers, 55 for the Gophers.
BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Graham Mertz
|
46
|
20
|
66
|
21-of-38, 171 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 9 yards
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Braelon Allen
|
25
|
19
|
44
|
17 carries, 47 yards; 4 receptions, 12 yards
|
Brady Schipper
|
20
|
1
|
21
|
1 carry, 5 yards; 2 receptions, 22 yards
|
John Chenal
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
N/A
|
Julius Davis
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Kendric Pryor
|
43
|
11
|
54
|
5 receptions, 33 yards
|
Danny Davis III
|
43
|
10
|
53
|
5 receptions, 60 yards; 1 carry, 1 yard
|
Chimere Dike
|
30
|
9
|
39
|
1 reception, 17 yards;
|
Jack Dunn
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
N/A
|
Markus Allen
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jake Ferguson
|
45
|
20
|
65
|
4 receptions, 27 yards
|
Jack Eschenbach
|
15
|
8
|
23
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|
Josh Seltzner
|
46
|
20
|
66
|
Joe Tippmann
|
46
|
20
|
66
|
Jack Nelson
|
46
|
20
|
66
|
Logan Bruss
|
46
|
20
|
66
|
Tyler Beach
|
46
|
20
|
66
|
Tanor Bortolini
|
1
|
6
|
7
|
Cormac Sampson
|
0
|
3
|
3
DEFENSE
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Matt Henningsen
|
28
|
17
|
45
|
3 tackles
|
Keeanu Benton
|
26
|
16
|
42
|
6 tackles, 2 sacks
|
Isaiah Mullens
|
20
|
7
|
27
|
4 tackles
|
Bryson Williams
|
8
|
4
|
12
|
N/A
|
Rodas Johnson
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
1 tackle
|
James Thompson Jr.
|
7
|
1
|
8
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jack Sanborn
|
34
|
21
|
55
|
7 tackles, 0.5 sacks
|
Leo Chenal
|
34
|
21
|
55
|
14 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 QBH
|
Mike Maskalunas
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Nick Herbig
|
33
|
20
|
53
|
8 tackles
|
Noah Burks
|
32
|
18
|
50
|
2 tackles, 1 PBU
|
C.J. Goetz
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
1 tackle
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Faion Hicks
|
32
|
21
|
53
|
4 tackles
|
Caesar Williams
|
32
|
21
|
53
|
N/A
|
Dean Engram
|
10
|
14
|
24
|
1 tackle
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Scott Nelson
|
33
|
21
|
54
|
3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD
|
John Torchio
|
33
|
20
|
53
|
4 tackles
|
Collin Wilder
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1 tackle, 1 targeting penalty
