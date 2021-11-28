 Wisconsin Football: PFF snap counts from Badgers' loss to Minnesota
football

Snap count breakdowns from Wisconsin's 23-13 loss to Minnesota

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
MINNEAPOLIS - Wisconsin will be watching the Big Ten Championship from home for the second consecutive season after its 23-13 loss at Minnesota on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) cough up their West division title chances and Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 60 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 53 for Minnesota. PFF, as of Nov. 28, shows 66 total snaps for the Badgers, 55 for the Gophers.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.

Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Graham Mertz

46

20

66

21-of-38, 171 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 9 yards
Running Backs
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Braelon Allen

25

19

44

17 carries, 47 yards; 4 receptions, 12 yards

Brady Schipper

20

1

21

1 carry, 5 yards; 2 receptions, 22 yards

John Chenal

1

5

6

N/A

Julius Davis

1

0

1

N/A
Wide Receivers
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Kendric Pryor

43

11

54

5 receptions, 33 yards

Danny Davis III

43

10

53

5 receptions, 60 yards; 1 carry, 1 yard

Chimere Dike

30

9

39

1 reception, 17 yards;

Jack Dunn

4

6

10

N/A

Markus Allen

2

2

4

N/A
Tight Ends
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Jake Ferguson

45

20

65

4 receptions, 27 yards

Jack Eschenbach

15

8

23

N/A
Offensive Line
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays

Josh Seltzner

46

20

66

Joe Tippmann

46

20

66

Jack Nelson

46

20

66

Logan Bruss

46

20

66

Tyler Beach

46

20

66

Tanor Bortolini

1

6

7

Cormac Sampson

0

3

3

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Matt Henningsen

28

17

45

3 tackles

Keeanu Benton

26

16

42

6 tackles, 2 sacks

Isaiah Mullens

20

7

27

4 tackles

Bryson Williams

8

4

12

N/A

Rodas Johnson

7

4

11

1 tackle

James Thompson Jr.

7

1

8

N/A
Inside Linebackers
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Jack Sanborn

34

21

55

7 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Leo Chenal

34

21

55

14 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 QBH

Mike Maskalunas

1

0

1

N/A
Outside Linebackers
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Nick Herbig

33

20

53

8 tackles

Noah Burks

32

18

50

2 tackles, 1 PBU

C.J. Goetz

4

4

8

1 tackle
Cornerbacks
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Faion Hicks

32

21

53

4 tackles

Caesar Williams

32

21

53

N/A

Dean Engram

10

14

24

1 tackle
Safeties
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Scott Nelson

33

21

54

3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD

John Torchio

33

20

53

4 tackles

Collin Wilder

0

1

1

1 tackle, 1 targeting penalty

