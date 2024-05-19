INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series spent the weekend in the Indianapolis area and the hungry athletes in the Midwest took advantage of the opportunity. Let’s look into some of the takeaways from the camp:



THE BEEF WAS IN TOWN

Jake Cook

The prospects in the trenches passed the eye test on Sunday. There were several comments from other people at the camp about how many good looking linemen there were at the camp. When you come to the Midwest there should be some beef up front and Indianapolis showed out there. There were several good matchups during one-on-ones. Louisiana 2026 defensive tackle Dylan Berymon against 2025 Louisville offensive line commit Jake Cook was terrific. There were many linemen that didn’t earn MVP honors or Gold Balls who turned a lot of heads. That includes Triston Abram and Drayden Pavey on the defensive line. Plus Chauncey Gooden, Adam Guthie and Rico Schrieber on the offensive line.

YOUNG TALENT ON THE RISE

Keenan Harris

DEEP CROP OF QUARTERBACKS