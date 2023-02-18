A loss to a Rutgers team that will likely find itself in the field of 68 isn't the season-ending defeat for the Badgers. But an inability to stack consecutive wins has become a daunting trend for a team that was playfully given the nickname "team drama" back in December.

The script for UW's 59-57 loss to Rutgers on Saturday followed a similar arc this season. A team that disappears on the offensive end and is unable to win a close game.

For the Badgers, though, it's left them having to pick themselves up more often than not.

MADISON -- With former All-American Johnny Davis honored at the half on Saturday afternoon, his presence in street clothes represented exactly what Wisconsin has been missing this season.

Right around this time of the season last year, Davis led Wisconsin into the house of horrors that is Jersey Mike's Arena (the RAC) and tallied 19 points and eight rebounds to escape with a win. UW was just the second team in the conference that season to win at Rutgers.

In the middle of a three-game home stand, the matchup with the Scarlet Knights this time around wouldn't serve as a spring board to a conference title. But it could have marked the team's second win in a row, the third win in four games and consecutive victories for the first time since Jan. 3. All that's left from the game now is a sour, familiar taste of another game Wisconsin let get away.

"It’s pretty tough," Jordan Davis, who added 14 points off the bench, said. "We wanted this one. We haven’t been doing too well this season so we wanted to come in here and take the W, but we feel short. We still have a lot of season left, so we just have to rally the guys in the locker room and keep our heads up and keep rolling."

Max Klesmit, the only other Badger to finish in double figures, chimed in with a familiar sentiment.

"We got to get better on the little things," he said. "We got to clean up some stuff defensively, take care of the ball, shots will fall. Just have to keep the ball moving, trusting the process and believing in one another. But yeah, just have to stick together right now and take it one game at a time moving forward.

"We have the right guys in the locker room here. Sticking together isn’t an issue. Just continue to trust one another, the work we put in and trust the game plan."

Some of those defensive lapses included an inability to trail Cam Spencer properly and being bumped on screens too easily. The defensive end tightened up in the second half. but first-half lapses allowed Spencer to erupt for 19 points and finish with a total of 22, just his third 20-point outing of the season.

To the team's credit, the product has looked better over the last handful of games. Including the contest against Rutgers, the ball has popped and the looks have been there. Connor Essegian, who finished Saturday 0-for-10, had a number of good looks that he normally makes, and Chucky Hepburn never got into any kind of rhythm while dealing with foul trouble.

On the last possession, Essegian broke free curling off a screen and got off a runner just from just inside the free throw line that missed off the back rim. A long rebound for Klesmit allowed him to get it back to the freshman, who had a decent look before Cliff Omoruyi swooped in for a block.

Normally, the opening statement from Greg Gard in the post-game press conference doesn't go too long and rarely ever delves into great detail about specific plays. After having answered countless questions about Hepburn's late shot selection and what else Gard can draw up, he looked to get out in front of it.

"Obviously a game that comes down to the last possession, the focus is on that and I thought we got a good look," Gard said. "We got what we wanted to out of it and we got it to where we needed it to... The guys of the bench, Kamari McGee and Jordan Davis gave us some good minutes. With Chucky in foul trouble, I thought Kam came in and did some good things, but again you come down to the last possession and we’ve been in a lot of these and the spotlight goes on that when you don’t convert, there are things we’ll find that put us in that position."

Gard displayed a different set of emotions from the head coach who sat before the media after a win over Michigan and threw a slight jab towards those on the outside of the program. "By the way it looks Nebraska wasn't too bad, huh?" he joked.

"That was one of the options then make a play from there," Gard said when breaking down the final play. "I thought he came off the screen, they didn’t really hedge it, he got into the paint, he’s made that runner before, we get the rebound. (Clifford) Omuruyi made a heck of a play to come from the paint and block it.

"The ball got to where it needed to, Tyler screened well and the ball doesn’t go in."

Back on Jan. 31 with the Badgers set to travel to Columbus for a bout with Ohio State, the issues were a lot louder but looked the same. With that in mind, Gard was asked if it was fair to be concerned that the team's issues can't necessarily be resolved in the 10 games that were left in the regular season. At the time, many players were stepping into new roles up and down the rotation.

"I think you’re always looking for ways for guys to improve and get better, and I can sit here all day and talk about what this year’s roster was going to look like and what it does look like," he said. "Everyone holding each other accountable to get better whether that’s an Isaac Lindsey or a Kamari McGee.

"I mean, you name it, guys need to continue to get better and I’m not going to talk about the future or the what ifs and all that, we’ll deal with that down the road. But right now we’ll deal with what this group has and where this group is deficient and where we can help them get better at in the current time. And then whatever takes place down the road in terms of adjustments, we’ll get there when we get there."

Give credit to McGee, Essegian and the group as a whole. The two aforementioned players have stepped up as of late. Overall, the group appears to have gelled and has consistently had good looks on offensive end. Connecting on those shot, though, has been a problem.

"Just playing with each other, we're getting more used to it and the thing I've looked back on is we mostly have some sophomores and juniors. But it's a lot of our first times playing with each other on the court and I think we're finally getting that feel of playing with each other," Gilmore said earlier this week.

It's tough to take many positives away from a 4-9 stretch after the team started 11-2, but with each player in the rotation back next year if Tyler Wahl elects to return, all this experience could turn into a veteran, solid team.

For the next few weeks, though, it looks Wisconsin will have to scrap and crawl its way into the NCAA Tournament. Even then, it feels like the group has a cap of one win if things go right for a 40-minute stretch.