Early Signing Day Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Offense

Head coach Paul Chryst 's seventh full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

Needed: 1; Signed: 1

Breakdown: Then-position coach Jon Budmayr was all-in on Devin Brown early in the recruiting process, and the feeling was that Wisconsin jumped out to a big enough lead to land his services. When the four-star prospect committed to USC, however, Wisconsin set it sights on Myles Burkett, who finished his prep career as the Associated Press and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Wisconsin.

Burkett, a three-star prospect, didn't have a loaded scholarship sheet at the time of his commitment to UW, but an injury as a sophomore and not being able to camp in the summer of 2020 impacted his recruitment. The in-state standout from Franklin High School passed for 3,427 yards with 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a senior.

"Pretty early, you saw that he certainly had enough talent. the more you watched him, the more I kind of liked how he played, competed," head coach Paul Chryst said on Wednesday. "Then the more that you talked to him and you're around him, I just think that he's got kind of who he is in the competitive part of him, the leadership abilities that he has. I thought that's a really, really good fit and a guy that every time I have a chance to be around him, I get more excited about him."

Biggest Miss: Brown (USC/Ohio State)