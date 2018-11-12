After Andy Van Vliet (now at William & Mary) elected to transfer from UW last March, it was announced Monday that fellow forward Alex Illikainen had left the program but will remain enrolled at the university, according to a school release.

“We wish Alex luck as he continues to pursue earning his degree from the University of Wisconsin in May,” head coach Greg Gard said in the release. “We also want to thank him for his efforts during his three-plus years with our program.”

Illikainen, a 6-foot-9, 236-pound forward, averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 85 career contests for the Badgers. He did not play last Tuesday during Wisconsin's 85-63 season-opening home win against Coppin State.