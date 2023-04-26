Second-year cornerback Avyonne Jones has entered the transfer portal
Wednesday afternoon, redshirt freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
The former three-star recruit from Texas is the third Wisconsin player to enter the portal this spring, joining kicker Vito Calvaruso and running back Julius Davis since the current period opened on April 15.
"Coming to Madison to play for coach Chryst, coach Leonhard, and coach Poteat was a dream come true," Jones said in a tweet announcing the move. "My love for this team and this community has made my decision especially hard.
"After a lot of prayers and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will always have a special place in my heart for this team and this town."
Jones saw the field against New Mexico State and in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State during his true freshman season.
With the departure of a trio of senior cornerbacks that were in the rotation, the former three-star recruit seemed primed to step up and become a key piece of the secondary. Through spring practices, that had yet to materialize. He opened the practices working with the second team before ultimately ending the spring working with the third unit.
During practices this spring, Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman have worked with the first unit, and the staff is also very high on true freshmen Jonas Duclona, Jace Arnold and Amare Snowden.
The Badgers have offered a handful of transfer cornerbacks already in an attempt to boost their depth. The transfer portal period ends on Sunday, April 30 with Thursday marking the final practice of the spring for Wisconsin.
_________________________________________________
