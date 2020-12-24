Sanborn-on-Sanborn: Bryan Sanborn "gonna be a hell of a player" for Badgers
As Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard moved down his list of 2021 commits who signed and sent in their respective letters of intent (LOIs) last week, a familiar surname popped up.
Bryan Sanborn, a three-star inside linebacker, will join older brother, Jack Sanborn, as another set of brothers to don the cardinal and white in Madison. The elder sibling currently is tied for first on the Badgers in tackles (41) and has been a leading presence on a top-10 defense this season.
That said, Leonhard, first and foremost mentioned, that Bryan "is his own player."
"Similar traits as far as how they play, but personality-wise, we love what he can bring in the different style of leadership, physicality that he can bring to that inside linebacker position, kind of in his own right," Leonhard told reporters via Zoom on Dec. 16. "Wanted to make sure he understood we're not recruiting Jack. We're recruiting you, and we love you as an individual and kind of what you can provide this program and how we can develop you going forward."
Though elated Bryan will head to Madison, Jack also wanted to make sure it was an independent choice.
"Throughout his recruiting process, I really tried to stay out of it as much as I can," Jack told reporters via Zoom on Dec. 22. "I wanted it to be his decision. And I think me and my mom and our family understood that it was up to him.
"But when he committed, I was excited. It's where I wanted him to go, obviously, so [I'm] pumped for him."
As UW's national signing day profile shows, Bryan Sanborn has not played his senior season yet but recorded 108 tackles and six sacks during his junior campaign in 2019. The Lake Zurich, Ill., product also received a watch list nod for the high school edition of the 2020 Butkus Award, which showcases the country's top linebackers.
Jack believes his brother will deliver some key assets to the group mentored by assistant coach Bob Bostad.
"I think he's gonna bring good versatility to the linebacking room, and he's gonna be a hell of a player here," Sanborn said. "He's someone that I think at a young age, he just understands the game mentally, which I think is so important at such a young age, because ... some people just don't have actual football IQ up to par and things like that. But for a guy like him, he loves football, has grown up watching football his whole life like all of us, and he understands the game at a remarkably high level."
Bryan Sanborn is not the only other younger brother to follow his older sibling in Wisconsin's 2021 class. Nolan Rucci, the five-star offensive tackle and No. 26 player in the nation for this recruiting cycle, signed with the Badgers last week. Of course, Hayden Rucci currently plays for UW and has seen action in all six games in 2020 as a predominantly blocking tight end.
Others brothers who have been on the same Wisconsin roster together include Derek and T.J. Watt, Marcus and Michael Trotter, Beau and Luke Benzschawel, Joe and Jake Ferguson and John and Leo Chenal.
According to Jack, the two played a snap on the field at the same time during his senior year when Bryan was called up to the varsity level as a freshman. With Jack technically a junior, there is that chance for the two to suit up at the next level together as well.
"Not many people across the country get to say that they played college football with their brother and played on the same team and on the same field, so I think that will be very special if we get that opportunity together to play with each other."