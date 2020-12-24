Bryan Sanborn , a three-star inside linebacker, will join older brother, Jack Sanborn , as another set of brothers to don the cardinal and white in Madison. The elder sibling currently is tied for first on the Badgers in tackles (41) and has been a leading presence on a top-10 defense this season.

As Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard moved down his list of 2021 commits who signed and sent in their respective letters of intent (LOIs) last week, a familiar surname popped up.

That said, Leonhard, first and foremost mentioned, that Bryan "is his own player."

"Similar traits as far as how they play, but personality-wise, we love what he can bring in the different style of leadership, physicality that he can bring to that inside linebacker position, kind of in his own right," Leonhard told reporters via Zoom on Dec. 16. "Wanted to make sure he understood we're not recruiting Jack. We're recruiting you, and we love you as an individual and kind of what you can provide this program and how we can develop you going forward."

Though elated Bryan will head to Madison, Jack also wanted to make sure it was an independent choice.

"Throughout his recruiting process, I really tried to stay out of it as much as I can," Jack told reporters via Zoom on Dec. 22. "I wanted it to be his decision. And I think me and my mom and our family understood that it was up to him.

"But when he committed, I was excited. It's where I wanted him to go, obviously, so [I'm] pumped for him."

As UW's national signing day profile shows, Bryan Sanborn has not played his senior season yet but recorded 108 tackles and six sacks during his junior campaign in 2019. The Lake Zurich, Ill., product also received a watch list nod for the high school edition of the 2020 Butkus Award, which showcases the country's top linebackers.

Jack believes his brother will deliver some key assets to the group mentored by assistant coach Bob Bostad.

"I think he's gonna bring good versatility to the linebacking room, and he's gonna be a hell of a player here," Sanborn said. "He's someone that I think at a young age, he just understands the game mentally, which I think is so important at such a young age, because ... some people just don't have actual football IQ up to par and things like that. But for a guy like him, he loves football, has grown up watching football his whole life like all of us, and he understands the game at a remarkably high level."