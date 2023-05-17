Paylor wasn't shy about calling South Carolina his leader. The Gamecocks have prioritized him for a long time. He said they're doing a great job recruiting his father and he really liked how this South Carolina recruiting class is coming together. Clemson (June 2), Maryland (June 9), NC State (June 16) and North Carolina (June 23) have official visits scheduled, and he said he wants to schedule more. Paylor doesn't know when he wants to commit, but he did say it could happen if he just "feels it" while on a visit. *****

Wilson will have his choice of college programs before all is said and done. Oklahoma and Colorado are his newest offers, but he doesn't know much about either program. Wilson did say the hype Deion Sanders is creating at Colorado is something he sees. Coaches at Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and Rutgers have done a good job of building bonds with Wilson. *****

Woodby is one of many players from St. Frances who is planning on visiting Ohio State on June 6. This will be his first visit to Columbus. Woodby mentioned he is close with former Ohio State standout Chase Young. Woodby wants to return to Clemson at the end of June. Alabama, Notre Dame, Rutgers and LSU are all in the mix as well. *****

Williams hasn't announced any top schools yet but the teams to keep an eye on are Stanford, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Oregon. He has strong relationships with coaches at Virginia Tech and Maryland. Williams, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash on Friday, doesn't have visits scheduled, but expects to spend plenty of time on the road over the next few months. *****

"Tank" will be one of the most heavily pursued defensive linemen in the 2026 class. So far Carrington says Florida State, Maryland, Charlotte and Georgia are doing well with him. There is plenty of time left in his recruitment, but an early visit to Athens really impressed Carrington. *****

Jones remains solid with Wake Forest after committing a few months ago. He likes the academic fit in Winston-Salem and expects to compete for playing time as a freshman. Jones has shown significant physical development over the last six months and he could turn into a "flip" target for some other programs down the road. *****

Nelson said Syracuse, Maryland, Oregon and Penn State are all in the mix. He really enjoyed the constant communication from the Syracuse coaching staff. Nelson called Maryland his "hometown team," but mentioned that Oregon is his "dream school." He said he feels like Penn State has been showing him a lot of love and he likes his fit in the Nittany Lions' offense. *****

Deas has been adding a number of big offers lately. but his recruitment still hasn't developed enough for him to know which schools he likes. USC is well but so are Syracuse and Maryland. Deas is hoping to visit Miami, Virginia Tech and USC in the coming weeks, but nothing is set just yet. *****

Obidegwu committed earlier this month, choosing the Ducks over Tennessee, Penn State, and a few others. In the end, it was the team chemistry and the trust in the coaching staff to develop him and win a lot of games that pushed Obidegwu to commit. He'll be back in Eugene the last weekend of June. Obidegwu said he won't take any other official visits later in the process. *****

Humes has seen the intensity of his recruitment rise in recent weeks. Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Maryland, Oregon and LSU are doing well right now. Humes has strong relationships at each of these schools, but in a few weeks another contender could make a big move in the race for his commitment. Ohio State is hosting Humes on June 6, and the Buckeyes hope to grab the momentum. *****



Before Coleman committed to Cincinnati, he had a really good time at its spring game watching the team and building a bond with the coaching staff. Miami and Maryland have continued to stay in touch with him, and he didn't rule out an official visit down the road. Coleman said he plans on taking his official visit to Cincinnati next month. *****

Smith has plenty of offers to sift through but right now the three schools catching his eye are Oklahoma, Ohio State and Maryland. He wants to visit Oklahoma and Miami next month but he hasn't set them up yet. Smith will be at Ohio State on June 6 and the Buckeyes are certainly a team to watch for him. He said his closest coaching relationship is with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson. *****

Late Sunday night Van Buren announced he was moving up his decision date to this Sunday. He'll be choosing Oregon, Penn State or Maryland. It seems like Oregon has snatched the momentum from Penn State, which was the early leader for Van Buren. *****

Penn State, NC State, Duke and Virginia Tech, in that order, are going to host Gilliam for official visits in June on each of the weekends. After these visits, Gilliam wants to announce a commitment before the end of the June. He said each of these schools have coaches he's grown close with and they seem to have integrity. *****

Davis-Swain has three official visits set but wants to take a total of five before committing. Official visits to Colorado (June 9), Purdue (June 16), and Michigan (June 23) are locked in, but USC and Auburn are pushing for his final official visits. Davis-Swain wants to commit shortly after his fifth official visit. *****

Clemson (June 2), Ohio State (June 9), USC (June 16) and Michigan (June 23) will host Mayo for official visits next month. South Carolina and Maryland are also competing to get an official visit. It wouldn't be surprising to see Mayo take at least one official visit in the fall. He isn't sure when he wants to commit. *****

Westphal announced a top five of Auburn, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia and Florida at the end of April and all five will get official visits. So far he's set up his official visits to Clemson (June 2), Georgia (June 9), Florida (June 16) and Arkansas (June 23). Westphal is still planning his next trip to Auburn. A late July commitment is likely. *****

South Carolina has momentum with Gilchrist but it's still early in the process for him. He was there for a visit fairly recently and really enjoyed Columbia. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels has done a good job building a relationship with Gilchrist, too. He is hoping to visit Florida and Michigan this summer. *****

It's still very early in the process for Gray, and a lot of teams have made strong impressions on him so far. South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina, Penn State and many others haven't been shy about trying to stand out. Gray is hoping to go to Alabama for its camp on June 17. *****

Wisconsin, Florida State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Kentucky are the teams to watch for Jones right now. He'll be at Wisconsin for an official visit the third weekend of June and is in the planning stage of an official visit to Florida State. Jones said he is closest with coaches at Virginia Tech and Maryland right now. A commitment could be coming from Jones during the fall season. *****

Cole has been a fast-riser this spring and now teams like Georgia, Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Maryland are all doing a good job at his recruitment. He has official visits to Penn State (June 2), Notre Dame (June 9), Georgia (June 16), and Miami (June 23) locked in. Look for a commitment from Cole in somewhere between early August and mid-fall. *****

Jones was once considered a Penn State lean, but now Georgia and Florida have the most momentum with the Virginia native. He's had a lot of contact with coaches from both schools lately and he'll see them again for official visits. Florida gets him on campus the weekend of June 2 and Georgia will get its chance the weekend of June 16. Penn State and Virginia Tech are in the mix, and so is Tennessee. Jones mentioned the possibility of Tennessee getting an official visit. He wants to announce a commitment before August. *****

Chiles is about to enter the home stretch of his recruitment. He just announced a top three of Michigan, Florida and Maryland and is planning on committing in early July, after official visits to these three schools. Maryland is up first on the weekend of June 2, then Florida on the weekend of June 16, followed by Michigan on the weekend of June 23. *****

Baxter hasn't gotten much attention nationally, but that could change in the coming weeks. So far, Michigan, Rutgers and Virginia Tech have stood out the most. He'll take his official visit to Rutgers on the weekend of June 9, Michigan on the weekend of June 16 and Virginia Tech on the weekend of June 23. Baxter wants to commit after the summer, so there will still be time for other teams to push for an official visit. *****

Schmoranzer nearly committed to Virginia Tech or Wake Forest a couple weeks ago but pumped the brakes after an offer and visit to Pittsburgh. Now he'll take official visits to West Virginia (June 9) and Pittsburgh (June 23). Schmoranzer wants to take all of his official visits in June and then commit. Wake Forest, Maryland, Miami and North Carolina are all possibilities for official visits. *****

South Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State are all doing well with Lewis. The speedy running back has official visits set up for South Carolina (June 9) and Tennessee (June 23) and wants to schedule more. He did say that he wants to commit before the end of May, so things appear to be moving quickly. Lewis has been clocked running a 10.5-second 100-meter and a 21.6 200-meter. *****

There are plenty of schools vying for an official visit from Williams. So far he has set up trips to Pittsburgh (June 2), Virginia Tech (June 9) and Duke (June 16) but his official visit to see the Blue Devils may not happen. He's looking at adding a couple more official visits to his schedule and possibly reshuffling the order. Look for a commitment from Williams during the second or third week of July. *****

Scott chose Alabama over Tennessee, Penn State and Georgia last month and hasn't looked back. The Pennsylvania native really likes the way the receivers and coaches work together in Tuscaloosa and how focused they are. Scott might visit Alabama again in June but is planning on taking his official visit during the season. It sounds like Penn State is still pushing for Scott to take a visit but he said he isn't planning on it right now. *****

Delane's recruitment started a couple years ago, and now Alabama and LSU have risen to the top. Virginia Tech, where his brother plays, is in the mix as well. Delane is hoping to visit Michigan, Michigan State and Florida in the coming months. He is planning on being at USC on June 10. As for a commitment, Delane didn't rule out an early pledge but it doesn't seem likely. *****