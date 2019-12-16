Below is the fifth and final question answered in this extended roundtable session. Be sure to check out the previous discussions as well:

BadgerBlitz.com will provide much more coverage of "The Granddaddy of Them All" in the coming weeks, but for now, editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low reconvened to discuss what transpired the first 13 games of the 2019 season.

UW (10-3) finds itself in a third New Year's Six Bowl in four seasons when it was announced last Sunday that head coach Paul Chryst and his program would play No. 6 Oregon (11-2) in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1.

McNamara: You could make a case for Chris Orr in this category, but the answer is Jonathan Taylor. The junior was the face of this program and he carried himself incredibly well, both on and off the field. Wisconsin fans will get one more opportunity to watch his unique talent against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The real question: Is Taylor the best back to ever play for the Badgers?

Kocorowski: It has to Jonathan Taylor, right? He ran for 1,909 yards through 13 games, scored 26 total touchdowns and showed he could be elusive both in the ground and passing attacks. That latter part is key, not just for what his NFL Draft stock could be now after the Rose Bowl, but for how the offense operated in 2019. Taylor added another wrinkle that opposing defenses needed to watch over.

Not just for his on-the-field production, but Taylor's leadership also showed this year. He routinely met opposing players at midfield as one of the game captains and his teammates gloat about him. I think Zack Baun and Chris Orr can be mentioned in the same breath for this team -- and I believe there could even be an argument for Jack Coan -- but this is Taylor’s honor.

Low: It has to be Taylor. Jake mentioned how much the junior grew as a complete back by adding the passing element to his game, and he is as exemplary off the field as he is on it. After the Ohio State game, there was a Twitter video showing Taylor talking to J.K. Dobbins and a few other Buckeyes, and he had a simple message for them: Bring the championship home for the Big Ten. That is class personified.

In terms of pure value to this team, I do want to make the argument for Coan. Badger fans saw from this year to last the difference an efficient quarterback can make. The junior protected the football by only throwing four picks; he also completed over 70 percent of his passes and averaged 195.5 yards per game through the air. Coan stepped up for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the biggest moment of the Badgers season in the win at Minnesota.