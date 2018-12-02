Last season, quarterback Alex Hornibrook tossed four touchdown passes in the Badgers' 34-24 victory, which capped off an impressive 13-1 season. In 2018, UW and Miami both have 7-5 records.

In a rematch of last year's Orange Bowl, Wisconsin and Miami are set to meet again in the Pinstripe Bowl, it was announced Sunday.

These Guys. This Game. One Last Ride. The Badgers are headed to New York City to face Miami in the @PinstripeBowl on Dec. 27 pic.twitter.com/u0lQGUMA07

“We are very excited to be selected for the Pinstripe Bowl,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a release through the university. “The Yankees are a first-class organization that exemplifies tradition and success and it is truly an honor to be associated with them.

“We have a very large contingent of dedicated fans and alumni in the New York area and look forward to being able to connect with them. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our players to spend the holiday season in New York City. I am sure it will be an experience they never forget.”

The Badgers will play in a bowl game for the 17th consecutive season, the longest current streak in the Big Ten. That is also tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the country. Head coach Paul Chryst is 3-0 in bowl games at UW.

This will be Wisconsin's first ever appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, which kicks off at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 from Yankee Stadium on ESPN.