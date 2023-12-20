In Willor, the Badgers are getting their highest-ranked (No. 103) signee in the 2024 recruiting class.

It took a little longer for No. 21, but Ernest Willor was worth the wait. A four-star talent from Maryland, the Rivals250 defensive end announced his pledge to the Badgers on ESPN.

“I like Coach (Greg) Scruggs because he’s not afraid to open up and build relationships with his players,” Willor told BadgerBlitz.com. “I like the way he coaches - he’s not a real get-in-your-face type of guy. He’ll correct you and tell you how it’s supposed to be. I feel like he’s very sincere.

“I like how Wisconsin can always put up a good fight with the best schools in the country like Michigan and Ohio State every year. They never get blown out. Also, I love the cold and I want to see what it’s like out there.”

Willor, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior from Concordia Prep, only took one off visit in December to UW. Other trips to Maryland and Ohio State were canceled.

"I enjoyed getting to meet most of the staff and watching practice and meeting some of the guys there already," Willor said. "Coach Scruggs (and I are close) because he keeps it real and we have a great relationship."

Willor joins a defensive line class for the Badgers that also includes Dillan Johnson and Hank Weber.