One of the nation's top uncommitted defensive backs, Amare Snowden, has narrowed his list of schools to five. The one time Cincinnati commit out of Roseville, Mich. has become a hot commodity since backing off of his pledge to the Bearcats and he most recently took official visits to both West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Snowden sat down with Rivals to discuss why each his final five consisting of Wisconsin, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Howard and Colorado made the cut. Snowden will announce his decision at Roseville High School on Dec. 21 at 1pm.