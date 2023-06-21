POINT GUARD: Daniel Freitag, No. 13 (No. 66 overall)

Daniel Freitag, who averaged close to 29 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior at Jefferson High School in Minnesota, took no less than six visits to Madison during the course of his recruitment. That level of commitment from the coaching staff produced a player who can contribute right away as a freshman, according to Rene Pulley, founder and owner of the Howard Pulley's AAU program. "They see someone who can come right in and play right away with Chucky (Hepburn) and then take the baton and go the rest of the way when he is gone," Pulley told BadgerBlitz.com. "Daniel will 100 percent be someone who will be an impact player as a freshman. He's prepared himself to be that guy when he gets to Wisconsin. "One of his biggest gains he's had recently is his shooting. He shoots the 3 like a shooting guard, but he also has all the point guard skills you need to be successful. He's a combo player who will work perfectly with Chucky. They are going be benefit a lot from each other because they can both shoot it, which will take pressure off the other guy."

SHOOTING GUARD: Kon Knueppel, No. 4 (No. 13 overall)

Kon Knueppel, a five-star in-state prospect prospect from Wisconsin Lutheran, is the top remaining target on Wisconsin's recruiting board. The No. 13 player in the country is currently (Wednesday) taking an unofficial visit to UW. He's previously taken officials to Stanford, Notre Dame, Virginia, Ohio State and Louisville. "The case can easily be made for Knueppel as the best long-range shooter in the class, but the broad-shouldered guard is much more than a 3-point specialist. The five-star prospect is a highly efficient scorer that stays within the offense and seems to avoid bad shots. He’s a high-effort defender that shines on both ends of the floor, even in camp settings, where defense feels optional at times. He describes his approach as an 'old-man game,' but he’s more athletic than such a characterization implies. Ohio State, Marquette, Virginia and Wisconsin feel like schools to watch in the race to land his letter of intent." -Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy

SMALL FORWARD: Jack Robison, No. 40

Wisconsin was the first school to offer 2024 wing Jack Robison after his performance at UW's advanced camp in 2021. In late October of 2022, the Badgers, led by assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, landed a commitment from the 6-foot-6, 185-pound prospect from Minnesota. He's the latest standout from Lakeville North, which also sent Nathan Reuvers, Tyler Wahl and Nolan Winter to Wisconsin. "Obviously it's (shooting) a huge skill to have, especially in this day and age of basketball," Lakeville North head coach John Oxton told BadgerBlitz.com. "He has a super quick release and he has the ability to make four of five in a row in a very short amount of time. He just has a scorer's mentality and a shooter's mentality. If is misses a couple it's like, 'well, I'm a couple more closer to the ones I'm going to make because I know I'm going to make some.' I think supreme confidence in shooting the basketball is his calling card." "I think the biggest thing with Jack outside of the shooting is his relentless attitude and the effort that he plays with. Just how he carries himself - his confidence is so high and he doesn't back down from anyone. Not everyone is like that and he definitely has that characteristic. As he grows and matures he's going to be a really, really good Big Ten player for the Badgers."

POWER FORWARD: Jackson McAndrew