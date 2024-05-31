The new position rankings for the 2025 class are being released and so it’s time to look at storylines at each spot. Today, we continue with the defensive backs.



CAN TREY MCNUTT BECOME A FIVE-STAR?

Ohio safety Trey McNutt was one of the prospects that got some buzz this round of rankings meetings to become a five-star. He didn’t quite make it this time but it won’t be the last time we discuss him for the honor. McNutt is an elite athlete who can cover a lot of ground on the field. He’s got good instincts and his track speed matches what you see on the football field. McNutt has been out at events this offseason and looked great in multiple settings. Positional value might be the only thing holding him back, but McNutt is a super talent that is going to make a college very happy.

HOW MUCH MOVEMENT IS COMING AT CORNERBACK?

Dijon Lee Jr.

The top of the board with Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord seems to be settled. The two big corners are excellent prospects ready to head to Ohio State. After those two, things get murky but it's not due to a lack of talent. Dijon Lee Jr., Chris Ewald, Blake Woodby and Dorian Brew are all great prospects on the verge of five-star status. Chuck McDonald and Daryus Dixon held pretty steady in their positions. There were risers this time that we need to keep a close eye on moving forward such as Wisconsin commit Jaimier Scott. There is a lot of potential at cornerback this cycle. As we see more trends develop about what NFL teams are prioritizing with skill sets there could be a big shuffle. There is plenty of talent to go around in this group.

WHERE WILL THE FIVE-STAR DEFENSIVE BACKS LAND?

Jonah Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Unless something weird happens (and this is recruiting after all) Ohio State will sign a pair of five-star defensive backs. But who else will land a five-star? Currently there is just one that we are looking at. Galveston (Texas) Ball standout Jonah Williams is a five-star safety even though there is an argument that he will be moved to linebacker. USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Oregon will get official visits from Williams. DJ Pickett, who is currently classified as an athlete, should be mentioned in this discussion as well. It’s unclear which side of the ball he’ll play on in college. Some of that will depend on which program he signs with. LSU, Miami and Oregon are all in play here. Miami feels like it has a firm lead here but this one won’t be over until he signs with a school.

ARE WE SEEING A SAFETY RESURGANCE?

Tae Harris