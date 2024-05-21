Advertisement

DID CARSON SNEED SEPARATE FROM THE 2026 TIGHT ENDS?

Carson Sneed

Carson Sneed had a great performance Sunday in Indianapolis. He’s got an impressive frame, he moves well and displayed strong hands throughout one-on-ones. It’s a great crop of tight ends in the region for 2026 including Landon Miree, who was also at Sunday's camp. There are other prospects such as JC Anderson and Mack Sutter with strong showings this offseason, as well. Sneed certainly made his case to stay as the top-ranked tight end in the region for 2026. The question now is how much closer to the top spot can he get?

JUSSIAH WILLIAMS-WEST IS ONE TO WATCH

Jussiah Williams-West

When you looked at defensive backs around the camp, Jussiah Williams-West of Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne stood out. He’s got a long, lean frame at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, and has an impressive wingspan that allows him to jam wideouts in coverage. He’s still raw as a prospect but was very coachable during the drills. The coaches at camp spent a lot of time helping Williams-West with the nuances of the position and he responded well. He’s a versatile player that can play safety or corner, and will be one to watch as we move through the 2025 recruiting class.

WIDE RECEIVERS MAKE A NAME FOR THEMSELVES

LeBron Hill

There was an impressive group of pass catchers at the camp on Sunday. Each time I’ve seen LeBron Hill, he’s impressed me this offseason. Hill is tall but not heavy, and runs well. He’s got a couple official visits set up to Purdue and Louisville. A summer commitment is looming but more schools are likely to get involved. Our Wide Receiver MVP on Sunday was Brayden Tremble. The 2025 Illinois native feels like he’s gone underrecruited and underrated this cycle. That’s about to change after his performance over the weekend. Tremble was not able to be covered during camp and he had the most buzz of any offensive player at camp. Tennessee native Tyreek King is rated inside the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle. It’s a safe bet that he will climb the ranks after his performance on Sunday. King is a smooth route runner and great athlete at receiver. He’s a dynamic prospect that will continue his run as a national recruit.

HOW TO PLACE EMERGING OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

