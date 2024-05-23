INDIANAPOLIS -- The final regional stop of the Rivals Camp Series is in the books and many top uncommitted prospects were in attendance. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at five prospects who attended the camp and made predictions about where the prospects could end up.

Chauncey Gooden

Gooden had a strong day at guard Sunday in Indianapolis. The four-star prospect has official visits coming up to Clemson, Colorado, Purdue, USF and Auburn. Clemson and Colorado look to be ahead of the pack right now. Their consistent communication and the relationships they have established are the reasons why. Gooden hopes to make his decision in July coming out official visit season. Prediction: Clemson

LeBron Hill

After seeing Hill at three different events this summer I’ve seen enough to say that it’s just a matter of time before his recruitment goes to another level. He’s not a burner but at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds he’s a great route runner. He also uses his body well to shield defenders to make contested catches. As of right now, Purdue and Louisville are on the schedule to receive official visits. So it makes sense to go with a prediction to one of those schools. The safe pick is Purdue right now. However, Miami and Kentucky are in position to get an official visit from the Indiana native. I’m going to pick an upset here and say Kentucky lands the talented pass catcher. Prediction: Kentucky

Drayden Pavey

The defensive lineman from Ohio has four official visits lined up for June. He’ll be at Purdue on June 7, Wisconsin on June 14, a midweek visit to NC State on June 18 and then a visit to Indiana on June 21 concludes his visits. Heading into the visits I think the Badgers lead and could be an interesting landing spot for him. Prediction: Wisconsin

Max Robinson

Robinson could be on the rise in the next rankings update. He’s a quick guard that will continue to add size going into college. He’s hearing from several big name programs right now. However, at this point, Oklahoma and Arkansas are the clear cut top two for him. PJ Fleck’s Minnesota program could work into that group but are running third. A lot of programs are trying to get him on campus right now including Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU and Ohio State. His recruitment could take an upswing that changes all this but I’ve got the Razorbacks out ahead now. Prediction: Arkansas

Jussiah Williams-West