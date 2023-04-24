"We try to strive to not be that occasionally great but being consistently good, which then turns into consistently really good, and then in the long run makes you great," Fickell added. "If I were to pick one, I’d say Ricardo every day has been consistently good and you’ve seen him grow and get better."

Fickell and his staff have emphasized to their players a desire to simply be consistent with their play; the takeaways and splash plays will come in the flow of the game. With his recent string of play, Hallman has been a shining example of that.

The redshirt sophomore has proven his head coach right with some ball hawking in the back end last week. Already with multiple interceptions in camp, Hallman capped off the fourth week of the spring with consecutive practices with a trio of interceptions.

"Consistency," Fickell said when asked about what's stood out in regards to Hallman. "I think that if you ask me in particular one guy that’s been as consistent as anybody, I’d say Ricardo."

Hallman's leap has been a significant flip for the Florida native after what was an up and down second year with the program. Stepping into a starting role in 2022, he opened the season with the No. 1 defense for the first seven games of the season. Facing a tough matchup against bigger receivers, Hallman struggled mightily in East Lansing against Michigan State, with Pro Football Focus tabbing him with five catches allowed on eight targets for 85 yards and three touchdowns, which included the game-winning score.

From there, Hallman saw just three snaps for the rest of the regular season before starting in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State.

"It was definitely difficult, I'm not going to lie," Hallman said. "I went through a self battle a little bit. My confidence was a little bit up and down but I knew it wouldn't affect me too long. I got in a little hole but I got up and got myself right out of it. It was fun being able to get back into the lineup and to start in a bowl game and get back to where I was the first seven games."

Hallman mentioned the turning point being the end of the regular season with the new staff coming in and a feeling of "getting a fresh start with a new head coach."

"I think that really flipped a switch with me and this is the time to dominate again," he said. "Let's show coach what you got and let's just play ball and let's show coach the type of player you can be."

The leap in his play this spring is due in large part to an understanding of the game. Hallman's growth doesn't have any magic answer to it.

"Countless hours of film," Hallman said of how he's been able to grow. "And making sure I’m in there every day to just understand the concepts, understand the offense to just try to make myself better every day, and also focusing on my technique."

Cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes stopped the veteran corner after a meeting and made sure he acknowledged how much his smarts stand out.

"I just sat there and I just talked to him as we broke our meeting of how intelligent he is," Haynes told reporters. "He is starting to see things a lot better and the better vision you have as a DB, the more plays you can sit there and make, so I think his vision has gone off the roof this spring. There’s a lot of things he still has to get better, so don’t get complacent and keep finding a way to challenge yourself at every single thing."

Hallman credits the scheme that defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and Haynes have brought with them as well. A simpler defense has allowed him to play fast and show glimpses of the cornerback he was in high school when he snagged five interceptions as a senior.

"It’s more of the same but one thing I would say is they allow our job to be a lot easier and just focusing on our man in man-to-man coverage," Hallman said of the differences. "Coach (Jim) Leonhard with how great as he was, the defense was a little complex and just a little bit to think about. I think Coach Tressel has done a good job of just making it simpler for us and not giving us much to think about and just allowing us to play fast out there."

As the 2022 season began to wind down, any early projections for what the two-deep might look like in the coming season likely included a bleak outlook for the cornerback room with three seniors departing, Alex Smith's decision looming and Hallman out of the rotation. Now with the addition of transfer Jason Maitre in the slot, the return of Smith and the growth of Hallman, the Badgers starting group of corners leaves much to be excited about.

"I've seen Rico just grow in every aspect," Smith said. "Off the field, on the field, his habits and just the little things he's doing by studying himself and really paying attention to the little details. And just really at the end of the day just having fun and just going out there and letting himself play. Not worrying about messing up, not worrying about being perfect and just letting his natural abilities take over."