Already needing to replace its starting tailback, No. 1 receiver and its three interior offensive linemen, the Badgers found out over the weekend that senior quarterback Jack Coan will be out indefinitely after injuring his foot during a closed-door fall camp practice.

The injury is a significant setback to Wisconsin’s offense less than three weeks away from its October 24 opener against Illinois. Coan was being counted on to be the steady influence of a new-look offense of playmakers for the Badgers, especially after he started all 14 games last season and led the program to the Big Ten championship game and a Rose Bowl berth.

Throwing for 2,727 yards last year (third most in a UW single season), Coan had a 69.6 completion percentage, threw 18 touchdowns against five interceptions and ran for four touchdowns.

“He has stepped up as a leader and I think a lot of it came from the respect (for) the way he had been playing,” senior tailback Garrett Groshek said last week. “Guys know they can look to him whether it is for answers or energy or things like that because Jack is always so consistent and brings the same juice every day.”

The absence of Coan will mean the starting job will go to either redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf or redshirt freshman Graham Mertz.

Wolf made his collegiate debut in the season opener against USF and finished off two other games for the Badgers, completing his only pass attempt. Mertz – the MVP of the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl - made his highly anticipated debut during the non-conference schedule and played in two games, going 9-for-10 for 73 yards.

Fans have been clamoring for two seasons for the starting job to go to Mertz, viewed as the missing piece of the program. Whether it’s Mertz or Wolf, the Badgers will be missing a wealth of experience at the position that entered fall camp with the fewest questions.

“I’ve loved the way that he has approached it,” head coach Paul Chryst said this fall of Coan’s prep for this season. “It is very purposeful. He’s been very consistent about it. I’ve loved how he has taken care of his business, but also he has been around enough and cares a ton about this team and how to help lead and help everyone on this team to be the best they can be as well.”