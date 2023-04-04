Senior forward Tyler Wahl announced Tuesday he will return to Wisconsin for a fifth season of eligibility, taking advantage of a COVID year given to all winter sports athletes affected by the 2020 postseason tournament cancelation. The news was first reported by CBS Sports basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin landed a big acquisition to its 2023-24 roster, and the Badgers didn’t need to dip in the transfer portal to get it.

"The last four years at Wisconsin have been an incredible experience for both me and my family," Wahl posted on social media. "I'm so proud of the championship we've won and so many memories our team has created. I'm grateful to be a part of the Badger basketball family and the brotherhood that's been created within the best locker room I've been a part of.

"I always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years ... but we're not finished."

"I can't wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program."

Wahl was on pace for an all-conference-type season until a right ankle injury suffered on January 3 derailed his progress. He missed three consecutive games (all UW losses) and struggled with his timing after returning to the lineup. As a result, Wahl scored nearly as many points as his junior season (366 in 22-23, 361 in 23-24) but his shooting percentage dropped 9.3 percentage points to 42.3 percent with his free-throw shooting dipping 6.4 percent to 63.4.

After scoring in double figures in nine of UW’s first 12 games, Wahl only reached 10+ points in 12 of the final 19 games.

Despite the drop, Wahl’s return gives the Badgers their most veteran player back in the fold for one more season, a player who finished fourth on the team in scoring (11.3), second in rebounding (6.3) and blocks (14), and third in assists (81) and steals (39). Wahl has played in 126 games for Wisconsin with 85 starts, 18 more than senior forward Steven Crowl and junior guard Chucky Hepburn.

Wahl’s announcement means Wisconsin is currently slated to return its entire starting five, as well as 92 percent of its points and 88.9 percent of its rebounds, an important foundation for a team that finished 20-15 overall, 11th-place in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Wahl got emotional discussing his future after UW's Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State, unsure if the Badgers would play in the postseason. Selected as a No.2 seed in the NIT, Wahl averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over four games.

In Wisconsin’s season-ending 56-54 loss to North Texas in Las Vegas, Wahl missed two layups, two free throws, and committed two turnovers in the final 11:27, a stretch where the Badgers made only one field goal.

“I don't know if I've been in a locker room that has had that much adversity, but yet never showed one ounce of fracturing or individualism,” head coach Greg Gard said. “They continue to come to work every day and gave us every single thing they have had, and that just is credit to the character of the people that are in the locker room, obviously with these two guys with Chucky (Hepburn) and Tyler helping lead the way.”

Fortunately for Gard, he’ll likely have both players returning to lead a bounce-back campaign.