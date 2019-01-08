The Wisconsin Badgers might not enter the 2019 season with their 2018 coaching staff completely intact after all. According to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph had an interview with Temple as the Owls search for their new head coach.

Rudolph, who has been Wisconsin's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since returning to Madison alongside head coach Paul Chryst in 2015, impressed the powers that be at Temple according to Feldman's tweet:

SOURCE: #Wisconsin offensive coordinator/OL coach Joe Rudolph has interviewed with #Temple for the Owls head coaching job, and word is he was impressive.

Temple's search for a new head coach to replace Geoff Collins, now the head coach at Georgia Tech, began anew in late December after their original pick - Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz - was re-hired at Miami to succeed Mark Richt after the latter retired following the Hurricanes' loss to Wisconsin in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

A return to Pennsylvania wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Rudolph, who grew up near Pittsburgh and played briefly for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995 after graduating from Wisconsin. Rudolph also served as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator from 2012-2014 while Chryst served as the program's head coach.

Rudolph does not appear to be the only candidate in the running to take over at Temlpe, though, as Philly.com reported on Sunday that the Owls were interested in Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey.