The final big recruiting weekend in July is around the corner and there is a ton of recruiting news coming in as the season gets closer. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

One of the fastest athletes in the 2026 class, Arrington has three visits coming up at the end of the month and these three programs could have an edge for him at this point. The four-star from La Mesa (Calif.) Mount Miguel will see Oklahoma, Nebraska and Alabama before the end of July and those three programs are looking best for him although some West schools will play a factor as well.

A big visit on Friday is coming up for the 2026 four-star quarterback from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon as Casuga will be at Oregon. The Ducks have been a mainstay in Casuga’s recruitment for a long time and he loves the QB tradition in Eugene so it’s definitely something to watch. Texas A&M has also been in daily contact for a long time and the Aggies are also high on the list and Washington has been reaching out every day as well.

Missouri could be tough to beat for the 2026 four-star defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet with Nebraska and others involved but there are some major visits coming up that could sway Davis’ thinking. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound four-star will be at Oklahoma on July 25 and then Wisconsin on July 27.

There are definitely others involved including Oklahoma, SMU and more in-state programs but a new offer from LSU has Deck “geeked” about the Tigers and there could be some momentum here. The word is that many people around the 2026 four-star safety from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star “love LSU” and are connected to the program in some way so things could continue moving forward here.

After backing off a nearly year-long commitment to South Carolina, Duckworth has been hearing mostly from UCF, TCU, Texas A&M and Nebraska so far and a big visit is coming up this weekend. The 2026 four-star quarterback will visit UCF this weekend and there’s no doubt the Jackson, Ala., standout likes the coaching staff and the offense in Orlando.

The list remains pretty long for the 2026 four-star offensive tackle and there has been a lot of talk around Oklahoma but a ton of others have gotten - or remained - in the mix - through this summer. Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, SMU, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Tennessee are others to watch.

Originally from the Seattle area, Greene is now playing at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but many of the same programs are involved in his recruitment. Oregon has always been pegged to the four-star offensive tackle with Washington still very much battling along with USC, Michigan and Alabama as the five mainly involved.

There is no visit planned to close out July for the 2026 four-star defensive end from Columbus (Ga.) Carver but there are four programs making the biggest impression on him. There has been some significant Florida State talk around him but Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn are the three others to watch.

Auburn has been a major mainstay in Harris’ recruitment but the Tigers are not the only ones involved here as things continue to stay busy for the 2026 four-star defensive end from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison. Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Florida State are the other main contenders in his recruitment.

A long list remains for the 2026 four-star linebacker from St. Louis (Mo.) University with Oklahoma, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Nebraska, Illinois and Michigan State leading the way. A big visit to Lincoln is happening this weekend as the Huskers have a real shot here because it doesn’t seem Harris has a clear leader right now in his recruitment.

The 2026 four-star cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is expected to drop a top list soon but there already some programs that have made the biggest impression through the month of June. USC, Washington and Missouri are going to be three to watch for Jiles, who’s originally from California, but others have popped in and out through his busy recruitment.

LSU and Mississippi State are two programs to definitely watch early on for the 2026 four-star receiver from Wesson, Miss., as those two SEC teams might have taken a step forward in his recruitment. There are definitely others to watch, though, as Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Tulane also look strong early on.

Texas A&M and Texas will definitely be big programs for King along with Notre Dame as he’s had high interest in the Irish for a very long time and has developed a strong relationship with that coaching staff. If the Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial standout leaves the state, South Bend could be the destination. But Tennessee will have its shot this weekend as King will visit Knoxville and while the read is that the three others stand out more, Tennessee could move up after this trip.

Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Purdue, Ole Miss and West Virginia are the programs most involved in King’s recruitment and this final weekend of July could be big moving forward in his recruitment. The Wolverines and the Volunteers are being most heavily considered for a trip to finish out the month and while he’s not sure if he’ll be in Ann Arbor or Knoxville those two teams could be battling it out.

There is a decent chance the 2026 four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., will stay in-state at Ole Miss or Mississippi State but the first program mentioned was Florida State so that will definitely be one to watch. Missouri, Auburn, Miami and LSU are four others that will be involved with McDonald as some major programs are making a run at him.

Notre Dame immediately became a serious contender the second it offered on Pot of Gold Day and the Irish remain a top team along with Michigan for the 2026 four-star athlete from Philadelphia (Pa.) LaSalle. There are others involved in O’Brien’s recruitment but this looks like a clear two-team race between the Irish and the Wolverines.

Tennessee was a program mentioned early on for Smith but recently asked about his top schools and the Vols weren’t on the list. Maybe that was an oversight but many others are still very much in the picture - many more schools than just a few months ago as Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Clemson, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue and Oregon are in the running. The 2026 four-star CB from Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School is deciding whether to visit Auburn or Michigan this weekend.

The rumor has been that Tennessee leads by a wide margin for the 2026 four-star tight end from Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy and that has continued in recent months as the Vols have made him a top priority. Missouri, Ole Miss and Ohio State are battling it out but it would be no shock if Sneed landed in Knoxville.

Ohio State is less than two hours from home for the 2026 four-star linebacker from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West but the Buckeyes are not really involved in his recruitment at this point. Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, West Virginia, Purdue, Michigan and Oregon are the teams to watch and the Ducks are definitely in the spotlight as he’ll be in Eugene this weekend.

His brother, Owen, signed in Michigan’s 2024 class and while the Wolverines are definitely going to play a massive role in his recruitment the word is Wafle will stay “open-minded” about the recruiting process. The Princeton (N.J.) Hun School will visit Texas, Tennessee and Michigan by the end of the month.

