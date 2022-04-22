 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: 2023 running back board; Minnesota prospects
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-22 09:00:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Q&A: Wisconsin's 2023 running back board; Minnesota prospects

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz TV returns with part two of our weekly recruiting Q&A series! Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove once again joins me for another episode of answering subscriber questions. The two topics discussed earlier this week include the following:

*Wisconsin's 2023 running back board speculation and who to watch

*UW recruiting in Minnesota in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting cycles

