Recruit snapshot: Wisconsin's 2021 board
This weekend, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each basketball recruiting class, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the 2021 cycle.
SNAPSHOT: 2019 RECRUITING CLASS | SNAPSHOT: 2020 RECRUITING CLASS |
Quick Breakdown
Projecting what the 2021 recruiting class will look like is a difficult task considering the 2019 and 2020 cycles are still very much up in the air. But head coach Greg Gard and his staff have already extended three offers and have laid the groundwork with a number of other prospects early on. In a truly unique situation, two of the top five players in the nation - Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 1) and Michael Foster (No. 4) - are about 75 miles away from campus. But will either give the Badgers a serious look?
Top Targets
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news