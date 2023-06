June has been a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with 32 official visitors having visited Madison.

With four weekends in the books and the dead period upon us, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at what uncommitted prospects are least and most likely to commit.

