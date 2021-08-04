Ranking the Wisconsin Badgers projected depth at each position in 2021
Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten West title in 2021.
With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each position's depth from strongest to weakest based on the projected fall camp roster.
NO. 1: OFFENSIVE LINE
Reason why: When Wisconsin opens camp, four of the five projected starting offensive linemen - Logan Bruss, Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner and Tyler Beach - will be entering their fifth year with the program. Behind those five, the Badgers have a promising two-deep that features, from left to right, Logan Brown, Cormac Sampson, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Trey Wedig. Joe Tippmann, who can work at all three interior positions, is also in the mix, as well as incoming five-star tackle Nolan Rucci.
Key recruiting class: The 2017 class included projected starters in Lyles, Bruss, Beach and Seltzner.
NO. 2: CORNERBACKS
