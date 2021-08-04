 Depth across the board is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten title
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 08:32:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the Wisconsin Badgers projected depth at each position in 2021

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten West title in 2021.

With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each position's depth from strongest to weakest based on the projected fall camp roster.


NO. 1: OFFENSIVE LINE

Logan Bruss moved from guard to tackle this spring.
Logan Bruss moved from guard to tackle this spring. (Jake Kocorowski)

Reason why: When Wisconsin opens camp, four of the five projected starting offensive linemen - Logan Bruss, Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner and Tyler Beach - will be entering their fifth year with the program. Behind those five, the Badgers have a promising two-deep that features, from left to right, Logan Brown, Cormac Sampson, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Trey Wedig. Joe Tippmann, who can work at all three interior positions, is also in the mix, as well as incoming five-star tackle Nolan Rucci.

Key recruiting class: The 2017 class included projected starters in Lyles, Bruss, Beach and Seltzner.

NO. 2: CORNERBACKS 

Faion Hicks is expected to be a leader on Wisconsin's defense in 2021.
Faion Hicks is expected to be a leader on Wisconsin's defense in 2021. (Darren Lee)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}