The spring transfer portal window is closed and a lot of movement has come to an end as rosters are being finalized for the fall. Here is a look at the five biggest linebackers to hit the transfer portal this offseason.

1. ELIJAH HERRING, Memphis

Tennessee’s loss is Memphis’ huge gain here as Herring led the Volunteers in tackles this past season with 79 and he’s the top-ranked linebacker right now in the transfer portal. There is not a clear reason why Herring, who was really emerging as a top linebacker in the SEC, left Tennessee but it could be because there was a position coach change. Either way, the Tigers are getting one of the top players in the portal and he could be an immediate contributor in Memphis’ defense.

2. MARVIN JONES JR., Florida State

A five-star in the 2022 class who is a Florida State legacy, Jones came to Georgia with lots of hype and the potential to be a significant player in the Bulldogs’ loaded defense but it never really materialized. After switching from edge rusher to linebacker, Jones didn’t have much success there either and is now headed to Florida State, which was seriously considered throughout his recruitment, for a restart.

3. JAMON DUMAS-JOHNSON, Kentucky

Could Dumas-Johnson be the steal of the transfer portal at the linebacker position? Georgia’s defense is absolutely loaded and he totaled 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks in just nine games this past season. The former four-star from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances had 126 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his Georgia career and now he’s staying in the SEC at Kentucky and could be a key piece to the Wildcats’ defense.

4. JAISHAWN BARHAM, Michigan

Losing Barham was a massive hit to Maryland’s defense but a huge gain for Michigan as the former four-star linebacker from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances totaled 95 tackles and seven sacks during his first two seasons with the Terrapins. The Wolverines have not utilized the transfer portal as much as other teams and especially loaded up at defensive back as Barham is still the lone linebacker they’ve taken from there.

5. TACKETT CURTIS, Wisconsin