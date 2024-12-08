Ranking the contenders: Elite 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The class of 2025 cycle has wound down and it means the focus shifts to the best in the class of 2026, and as far as pass-catchers go, Naeem Burroughs stacks up with most anyone. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles speedster checks in as a top-10 prospect among wide receiver projections for the junior class, and he took the next step in his recruitment recently in announcing a top group of (in alphabetical order) Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas and Wisconsin. Rivals takes a closer look at the Floridian's options in ranking the contenders as far as we see it heading into the New Year.

1. Clemson

The Tigers love to dip down into the Sunshine State for wide receiver talent and each party has been steady with the other to this point in the process. Dabo Swinney's program offered in June and has been in the thick of this race ever since, with Burroughs having taken in the atmosphere in Death Valley as well. Throw in the culture and upgraded passing attack and Clemson looks like as steady an option the junior has at the moment.

2. Florida

When it comes to familiarity, Florida is among the programs having been involved the longest. Burroughs has been camping and visiting Gainesville for years and now the program has molded into a stable one under Billy Napier in a short time. The way UF leans on young talent and appears to be much more explosive with DJ Lagway at the helm adds another layer of security in considering the Gators. Billy Gonzales' long track record also plays a role here.

3. Florida State

Despite the changes in Tallahassee, Mike Norvell's staff has been steadfast in courting the senior and junior classes, and Burroughs continues to feel prioritized by the program. It also is one of the oldest offers to his name, coming in nearly two years ago. A new assistant will look to pick up where Ron Dugans left off from a relationship standpoint, but Norvell has had some personal touches on this recruitment in the meantime. The new hires, scheme and spring progress could become critical for FSU's case.

4. Wisconsin

The furthest program away from the Sunshine State that does hold familiarity for Burroughs is of course Wisconsin, where his older brother Quincy Burroughs has been on the roster for two seasons at the wide receiver position. Younger brother has been to campus and understands the program's shift with its own coaching staff this fall. Like with FSU, the on-field progress will be key for the Badgers' chances of pulling this upset.

5. Notre Dame

The Irish have begun to really make a push under Marcus Freeman and Mike Brown, who Burroughs has known since before their days in South Bend. The no-nonsense approach and high academics could make Notre Dame the sleeper school in this entire recruitment once the two parties meet on campus. Rivals expects the first visit to campus to be executed very early in the New Year, and the opportunity for ND to jump other schools on this list will likely grow in strength from there.

