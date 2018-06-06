As the 2018 season draws nearer by the day, it’s time to start taking a look at some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our Ranking the Big Ten series today will a look at the running back position, where the league will be led by arguably two of the top returning backs in the country.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Wisconsin returns virtually every key piece on their offense in 2018, and they will be led by running back Jonathan Taylor. As a true freshman, Taylor led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Badgers return their entire offensive line, along with starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook and his top three wide receivers. Things are set up for Taylor to rush for over 2,000 yards this season and represent the Big Ten in New York for the Heisman Trophy if things go anything like last season.

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

If not for Taylor's magnificent season in 2017, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins would be getting just as many headlines for what he accomplished as a true freshman. Dobbins had 1,403 yards rushing on 194 carries and seven touchdowns to lead Ohio State in 2017. He did all of this sharing the backfield with quarterback J.T. Barrett and former 1,000-yard rusher Mike Weber. If there's one area Dobbins needs to take a step forward this year, it will be in the red zone. He's proven to be a good back between the 20's, but ideally, you'd like to see a guy with his number of touches produce more touchdowns. With Barrett gone, Dobbins will become the focal point of this Buckeye offense along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

3. LJ Scott, Michigan State

Michigan State's LJ Scott did not put up the numbers of Taylor or Dobbins last year, but he is equally as important to the Spartans. Scott finished with 898 yards rushing on 201 carries for eight touchdowns. His ability to keep their offense on schedule and convert in short-yardage situations is where his real value is. He's also proven to be a solid option in the check-down game with 20 catches for 146 yards a year ago. Scott is not a home run threat like Taylor or Dobbins, but he helps the Spartan offense control the tempo and pace of the game, and he compliments what quarterback Brian Lewerke gives them through the air.

4. Rodney Smith, Minnesota

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said it best this spring, running back Rodney Smith doesn't have much to prove. He is the Gophers best player on offense coming out of the spring, as well as a dynamic kick returner that ran the opening kick back against Nebraska last season. Smith had 977 yards rushing last season, and over his career, he's produced 2,805 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns the last three seasons. Over his career as a receiver, he also has 50 catches for another 419 yards.

5. Karan Higdon, Michigan