MADISON -- Did an 8-5 season force Paul Chryst's to adjust his off-season preparation?

According to Wisconsin's head coach at the Badgers' media day Wednesday, his team needed to be stronger heading into 2019.

Some numbers from a couple of players appears to back that up. Along with the team tweeting out Chris Orr's 610-pound squat last week, redshirt senior running back Bradrick Shaw, recovering from an ACL tear, squatted 590 pounds. Another redshirt senior, outside linebacker Zack Baun, told BadgerBlitz.com he bench pressed 380 pounds, squatted 550 pounds and power cleaned 340 pounds. He also mentioned "everyone hit at least one or two PRs (personal records) on one of their core lifts."

Mission accomplished in the weight room.

"I think right I'd say we're the strongest team we've been since we've been here, weight room-wise, and hopefully that translates," Baun said.