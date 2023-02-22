With three games left in the regular season, Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9) is alone in 10th place after picking up its 10th Quad 1/2 victory of the season.

Wisconsin’s seesaw Big Ten season tilted back upward Wednesday, as the Badgers leaned on their defense and caught fire offensively in the second half to sweep the season series against Iowa with a 64-52 victory Wednesday.

MADISON, Wis – Connor Essegian could only look toward the Kohl Center rafters, put his hands in the air, and mouth ‘thank you’ after finally seeing a perimeter shot fall through the net.

Essegian scored a game-high 17 points, while Tyler Wahl registered his first double-double since November 24 (11 pts, 14 rbds), and Chucky Hepburn had 12 to score in double figures for the first time in three games.

Those three players were among six different scorers during a 9 minute, 3 second stretch where the Badgers made nine out of 13 field goal attempts, including three-pointers from Essegian, Hepburn, and Max Klesmit in a four-possession span, that gave UW a 59-47 lead with 4:20 remaining.

After missing its final 15 shots against Michigan and final five against Rutgers, the Badgers got to savor their first double-digit Big Ten victory of the season.

Tony Perkins and Flip Rebraca had 13 points each to lead Iowa (17-11, 9-8), which only got a season-low five points from leading-scorer Kris Murray (20.7 ppg) due to foul trouble.

Getting hounded by double teams and limited to five attempts in Saturday’s loss to Rutgers, Wahl found more room against the worst defense in the Big Ten by being aggressive early. Eight of his points came near the basket in a first half that saw the Badgers shoot 52.2 percent, went 11-for-16 on two-point shots, and 6-for-6 on layups. The Badgers were 15-for-33 in the latter category in their previous two home games.

The Badgers also clamped down on the conference’s highest-scoring team (80.3 ppg), holding the Hawkeyes to 31.0 percent from the floor, 1-for-12 from the perimeter, and no points on three shots for Murray because of foul trouble.

Yet, Wisconsin only led 27-26 at the break after committing eight turnovers that led to 11 Iowa points and gave up six offensive rebounds that extended possessions.

UW was cleaner with the ball in the second half, committing three in the second half (two in the final 47 seconds) to set the stage for a 52.0 percent shooting half.

What it means: Iowa would be in the field of 68 if the tournament bracket was announced today, so the Badgers sweeping the Hawkeyes is something they can put on their sparse resume next to the road win at Marquette.

Star of the game: Essegian missed 15 straight three-pointers but found a little rhythm in the second half and scored 10 of his points in the final 20 minutes. UW was plus-11 with him on the court in the second half.

Stat of the game: After scoring 14 points in the paint against Rutgers, Wisconsin scored 38 in the lane against Iowa.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin could have easily been leading by double figures and should have with Murray sitting on the bench, but the Badgers’ sloppiness kept things closer than they should have been through the first 27 minutes.

Don’t overlook: With Steven Crowl sitting for the final 15:28 of the first half due to foul trouble, the five reserves who played for the Badgers (Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, Markus Ilver, Isaac Lindsey, and Kamari McGee) either maintained or extended the lead while they were on the floor.

What’s next: Twelve days after knocking off Michigan, 64-59, at the Kohl Center, the Badgers will travel to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines Sunday afternoon. Michigan (15-12, 9-7) rebounded from its loss to UW by knocking off Michigan, 84-72, on Saturday and will play at Rutgers Thursday. UW is 27-53 all-time in the series as the road team.