The Terrapins' dominance around the rim on both ends of the floor was the difference in a 73-55 victory between two reeling teams at the Xfinity Center.

The University of Maryland held its annual Black Out game Wednesday, encouraging fans to come decked out in the achromatic color. The Terps on the floor took the theme night a step further with a low-post performance that completely shrouded Wisconsin.

Maryland scored 38 points in the paint, including 14 during a torrid opening five minutes of the second half when the Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) made their first eight shots and ballooned the lead to 13 points on a 17-8 run.

The close looks at the rim helped guard Jahmir Young score a game-high 22 points, as Maryland had four players score at least 13 points on a night in which the home team shot 56.0 percent from the floor.

It was just the Terrapins' third win over a Power-Five school since early December.

Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5) finished with just 22 points inside and six points from the free-throw line, as the Badgers’ slide continues. Sitting in first place three weeks ago, Wisconsin’s fifth loss in the last six games has dropped them to 10th in the league standings.

Injuries have had a big part of it, as the Badgers have yet to start and finish a game at full strength in 2023. Those shortcomings have shortened the Badgers’ rotation and impacted them on both ends of the floor.

What it means: Playing two road games in two time zones in roughly 48 hours isn’t easy, but Wisconsin players won’t use that as an excuse. In the first of three consecutive Quad-1 games, Wisconsin struggled defensively and was basically out of it the final 15 minutes of the second half.

Star of the game: Connor Essegian was the main source of consistent offense for Wisconsin and finished with a career-high 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting (4-for-5 from three-point range).

Stat of the game: Maryland shot 60 percent in the second half, compared to just 33.3 percent for the Badgers.

Reason to be Concerned: Chucky Hepburn missed 14 shots and was minus-8 during his 33 minutes on the floor Monday. Against the Terps, Hepburn had only three points on three shots in 22 minutes, limited due to foul trouble.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin’s bench has not produced over the last eight games, as reserves not named Essegian have scored a combined 38 points (4.8 per game).

What’s next: Playing two road games within 48 hours, Wisconsin has another short prep to prepare for Illinois Saturday afternoon (2 p.m./FOX). Illinois won the first meeting, 79-69 in Champaign three weeks ago. Since then, the Illini (14-6, 5-4) have won five of six and the Badgers have lost five of six.