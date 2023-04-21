"Just because you knew the atmosphere was going to be electric and exciting. The people love the Badgers, so you were not going to be home-field advantage by any means and they were not going to sit there and let your 500 fans have a say in the game. I'm excited for our guys. A lot of families are coming in and it's been a long time since they've seen them. Just excited to see our guys perform."

"I'll tell you what, I've been on the other end of a game-like experience here and I know it's just the spring, but this is a place that - to be honest with you - I always hated coming to," Haynes told reporters a day ahead of the first opportunity for the team to play in front of fans at The Launch.

MADISON - Practices during the spring haven't been the first go around inside Camp Randall Stadium for new cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes . After spending 12 seasons in the Big Ten with stops at Michigan State, Ohio State and rival Minnesota, he's excited to be on the other side of the field on Saturday in front of UW fans.

Saturday afternoon will mark the first time fans get a look at the team since it topped Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Since then, Luke Fickell and a whole new group of assistants have created an unprecedented amount of energy around the program with the addition of a new offensive system, added depth at quarterback and wide receiver and recruiting wins, both in transfer portal and high school ranks.

Combine all that, and the buzz has led to 20,000 tickets being reserved by fans, according to UW, ahead of the event.

While it won't be a true spring game, as was first put out publicly during an appearance by Fickell at an alumni event in Milwaukee, the day will include very organized live scrimmaging.

Here's how Fickell described how it'll play out:

- Every series will be at least six plays unless there's a turnover.

- If you get a first down in the first three plays, then your drive, no matter what continues.

- If you get a first down the first three plays, then your next drive will begin wherever that drive ends.

- If you don't get a first down in those first three plays, then your next drive will begin 10 yards back from wherever you ended that drive, so it puts an emphasis on those first three plays. If you get a big play (+15 on a run or a +20 on a pass) then the drive continues no matter what happens in the first set.

"There's some situational stuff where, offensively, they won't be thinking about it," Fickell added. "It's not that they're going to be calling it like, 'oh my goodness, we didn't get a first down, now we've got to have a 20-plus play.' I think it sets the understanding that drives continue when you give up big plays. And then offensively, you recognize it's really tough to do this methodical thing all the way down the field if you can't create some big plays.

"All those things being said, they won't understand all that, they'll just know the ball is going down and it's going to be a really competitive situation with unique little scoring to make it interesting."

The showcase will also mark the first time this spring the team will truly go live. With that, however, the first teams will only be going live for the first half of practice. From there, the second and third groups will go the rest of the way.

"There is some situational stuff where, OK, we don't need to see a ton of shots at Braelon (Allen) and Chez (Mellusi) and those guys," Fickell said. "The second half will be for (the second and third teams) to continue to get those live situations."

Along with the fans being introduced to the team, it'll be the first time a number of players get a glimpse of Camp Randall with fans in attendance.

"We've practiced out there but I don't really know what it's like," transfer cornerback Jason Maitre said. "I've heard about Jump Around, they played it a couple times and I've seen it on YouTube and stuff. I'm excited to see how it fills up and the energy in there. It's definitely going to be surreal but I can't wait to get out there tomorrow."