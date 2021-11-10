Previewing Northwestern with Rivals.com's Wildcat Report

Wisconsin will face a struggling but tough Northwestern program this weekend in Madison. The Wildcats (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) have lost three in a row and have struggled on offense. Can the Badgers (6-3, 4-2) extend that woeful streak to four inside Camp Randall Stadium? BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Wildcat standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Michael Fitzpatrick of Rivals.com's Wildcat Report.

2021 STATS

*Record: 3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten *Points per game: 18.2 *Opponents points per game: 26.0 *Rushing yards per game: 150.4 (on 4.2 yards per carry) *Opponents rushing yards per game: 224.6 (on 5.4 yards per carry) *Passing yards per game: 191.2 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 189.3 *Third-down conversions: 37.0% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 41.8% *Total turnovers created: 12 (four interceptions, eight fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 15 (eight interceptions, seven fumbles) *Sacks: 17 *Sacks allowed: 17

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE

*Quarterback Andrew Marty: 60.5% completion percentage, 514 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions (four games played) *Running back Evan Hull: 127 carries, 791 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, five touchdowns; 22 receptions, 205 yards, two touchdowns *Wide receiver Stephon Robinson, Jr.: 35 receptions, 489 yards, two touchdowns *Wide receiver Malik Washington: 34 receptions, 426 yards, two touchdowns *Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski: 78.0 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade *Offensive lineman Ethan Wiederkehr: 72.6 2021 PFF grade

PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE