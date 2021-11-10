 Wisconsin Football: Previewing Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-10 20:34:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Previewing Northwestern with Rivals.com's Wildcat Report

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wisconsin will face a struggling but tough Northwestern program this weekend in Madison. The Wildcats (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) have lost three in a row and have struggled on offense. Can the Badgers (6-3, 4-2) extend that woeful streak to four inside Camp Randall Stadium?

BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Wildcat standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Michael Fitzpatrick of Rivals.com's Wildcat Report.

2021 STATS

*Record: 3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten

*Points per game: 18.2

*Opponents points per game: 26.0

*Rushing yards per game: 150.4 (on 4.2 yards per carry)

*Opponents rushing yards per game: 224.6 (on 5.4 yards per carry)

*Passing yards per game: 191.2

*Opponents' passing yards per game: 189.3

*Third-down conversions: 37.0%

*Opponents' third-down conversions: 41.8%

*Total turnovers created: 12 (four interceptions, eight fumble recoveries)

*Total turnovers given up: 15 (eight interceptions, seven fumbles)

*Sacks: 17

*Sacks allowed: 17

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE

*Quarterback Andrew Marty: 60.5% completion percentage, 514 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions (four games played)

*Running back Evan Hull: 127 carries, 791 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, five touchdowns; 22 receptions, 205 yards, two touchdowns

*Wide receiver Stephon Robinson, Jr.: 35 receptions, 489 yards, two touchdowns

*Wide receiver Malik Washington: 34 receptions, 426 yards, two touchdowns

*Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski: 78.0 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade

*Offensive lineman Ethan Wiederkehr: 72.6 2021 PFF grade

PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE

*Linebacker Chris Bergin: 110 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

*Linebacker Bryce Gallagher: 72 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry

*Safety Brandon Joseph: 69 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery

*Defensive back Coco Azema: 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles

*Defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore: 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles

*Defensive lineman Jeremy Meiser: 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, three quarterback hurries

1) Northwestern comes in with a 3-6 overall record, a 1-5 mark in the Big Ten. We'll get into specifics in later questions, but generally speaking, what has transpired to lead Pat Fitzgerald's program struggling this season?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}