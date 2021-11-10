Previewing Northwestern with Rivals.com's Wildcat Report
Wisconsin will face a struggling but tough Northwestern program this weekend in Madison. The Wildcats (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) have lost three in a row and have struggled on offense. Can the Badgers (6-3, 4-2) extend that woeful streak to four inside Camp Randall Stadium?
BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Wildcat standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Michael Fitzpatrick of Rivals.com's Wildcat Report.
2021 STATS
*Record: 3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten
*Points per game: 18.2
*Opponents points per game: 26.0
*Rushing yards per game: 150.4 (on 4.2 yards per carry)
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 224.6 (on 5.4 yards per carry)
*Passing yards per game: 191.2
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 189.3
*Third-down conversions: 37.0%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 41.8%
*Total turnovers created: 12 (four interceptions, eight fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 15 (eight interceptions, seven fumbles)
*Sacks: 17
*Sacks allowed: 17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE
*Quarterback Andrew Marty: 60.5% completion percentage, 514 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions (four games played)
*Running back Evan Hull: 127 carries, 791 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, five touchdowns; 22 receptions, 205 yards, two touchdowns
*Wide receiver Stephon Robinson, Jr.: 35 receptions, 489 yards, two touchdowns
*Wide receiver Malik Washington: 34 receptions, 426 yards, two touchdowns
*Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski: 78.0 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade
*Offensive lineman Ethan Wiederkehr: 72.6 2021 PFF grade
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE
*Linebacker Chris Bergin: 110 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
*Linebacker Bryce Gallagher: 72 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry
*Safety Brandon Joseph: 69 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery
*Defensive back Coco Azema: 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles
*Defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore: 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles
*Defensive lineman Jeremy Meiser: 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, three quarterback hurries
1) Northwestern comes in with a 3-6 overall record, a 1-5 mark in the Big Ten. We'll get into specifics in later questions, but generally speaking, what has transpired to lead Pat Fitzgerald's program struggling this season?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news