The Badgers, limping into the ACC/Big Ten challenge after back-to-back losses last week in Brooklyn at the Legends Classic, continue their search for offense in Raleigh against a solid North Carolina State team Wednesday evening. In those two losses to Richmond and New Mexico, UW averaged just 51 points per game.

These two programs met last year in Madison when the Badgers knocked off the Wolfpack, 79-75, in a tight contest. Wisconsin trailed by 12 in the early moments of the second half before shooting its way back to come out on top.

Junior forward Nate Reuvers, who is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game, will need to once again lead offensively. Outside shooting has been a struggle in losses for the Wisconsin, and the Barclays Center rims were anything but kind. In Wisconsin's last game, a sluggish loss to New Mexico, the Badgers shot an abysmal 2-of-26 from three. That number will have to improve against a fast-paced Wolfpack offense.

NC State comes in scoring the ball at an efficient, high rate. A team that returns six of its top seven scorers from last year has not scored less than 74 points in a game this year. The Wolfpack are led by a pair of senior guards, Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce.

Bryce is a transfer from UNC-Wilmington who followed his head coach, Kevin Keatts, from UNCW to NC State in 2017. The Charlotte native is averaging a team-high 16.1 points and 7.3 boards per game. His efficiency has been impressive, as the physical guard is shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

Johnson is a smaller, speedy ball-handler whose passing ability could give Wisconsin problems, especially in transition. If the final score is somewhere in the high-60s or lower, Wisconsin will have a chance. However, if this game is played fast the Wolfpack could run away with things in Raleigh.