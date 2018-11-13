Preview: Big test early in the season for Wisconsin at Xavier
Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0) vs. Xavier (2-0, 0-0)
Game: Nov. 13, 2018, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
Time: 5:30 PM CT
Watch: FS1
Listen: BadgerSports Network (iHeartRadio)
Pre-Game Notes:
*Dating back to 1938, this is the 7th all-time meeting between Wisconsin and Xavier. The series is currently tied at 3-3.
*Last season, Xavier handed Wisconsin its first loss of the season, an 80-70 defeat at the Kohl Center. Trevon Bluiett (25 pts) and J.P. Macura (20 pts) led four XU players in double figures.
*Preseason AP All-American Ethan Happ is currently 7th in UW history in points (1,551), 2nd in rebounds (886), 14th in assists (282), 6th in blocks (114) and 3rd in steals (179).
*Xavier has three grad transfers in Kyle Castlin (Columbia), Ryan Welage (San Jose State) and Zach Hankins (Ferris State).
*Xavier Junior Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 20 rebounds in Xavier’s last contest against Evansville.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
21.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
9.0
|
5.0
|
1.0
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
1.0
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ
|
6-10/237
|
10.0
|
11.0
|
12.0
|Position
|Xavier
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
Paul Scruggs (SO)
|
6-3/200
|
14.5
|
6.0
|
4.5
|
SG
|
Kyle Castin (GR-TR)
|
6-4/193
|
7.5
|
7.0
|
0.5
|
SF
|
Naji Marshall (SO)
|
6-7/221
|
9.5
|
6.0
|
5.5
|
PF
|
Tyrique Jones (JR)
|
6-9/235
|
18.0
|
13.0
|
1.5
|
C
|
Ryan Welage (GR-TR)
|
6-10/205
|
14.5
|
4.5
|
1.5