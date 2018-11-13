Ticker
Preview: Big test early in the season for Wisconsin at Xavier

Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0) vs. Xavier (2-0, 0-0)

Game: Nov. 13, 2018, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

Time: 5:30 PM CT

Pre-Game Notes:

*Dating back to 1938, this is the 7th all-time meeting between Wisconsin and Xavier. The series is currently tied at 3-3.

*Last season, Xavier handed Wisconsin its first loss of the season, an 80-70 defeat at the Kohl Center. Trevon Bluiett (25 pts) and J.P. Macura (20 pts) led four XU players in double figures.

*Preseason AP All-American Ethan Happ is currently 7th in UW history in points (1,551), 2nd in rebounds (886), 14th in assists (282), 6th in blocks (114) and 3rd in steals (179).

*Xavier has three grad transfers in Kyle Castlin (Columbia), Ryan Welage (San Jose State) and Zach Hankins (Ferris State).

*Xavier Junior Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 20 rebounds in Xavier’s last contest against Evansville.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

21.0

4.0

1.0

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.0

5.0

1.0

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

7.0

5.0

1.0

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.0

4.0

1.0

C

Ethan Happ

6-10/237

10.0

11.0

12.0
Projected Starting Five (Xavier)
Position Xavier HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

PG

Paul Scruggs (SO)

6-3/200

14.5

6.0

4.5

SG

Kyle Castin (GR-TR)

6-4/193

7.5

7.0

0.5

SF

Naji Marshall (SO)

6-7/221

9.5

6.0

5.5

PF

Tyrique Jones (JR)

6-9/235

18.0

13.0

1.5

C

Ryan Welage (GR-TR)

6-10/205

14.5

4.5

1.5
