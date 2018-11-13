Game : Nov. 13, 2018, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

Pre-Game Notes:

*Dating back to 1938, this is the 7th all-time meeting between Wisconsin and Xavier. The series is currently tied at 3-3.

*Last season, Xavier handed Wisconsin its first loss of the season, an 80-70 defeat at the Kohl Center. Trevon Bluiett (25 pts) and J.P. Macura (20 pts) led four XU players in double figures.

*Preseason AP All-American Ethan Happ is currently 7th in UW history in points (1,551), 2nd in rebounds (886), 14th in assists (282), 6th in blocks (114) and 3rd in steals (179).

*Xavier has three grad transfers in Kyle Castlin (Columbia), Ryan Welage (San Jose State) and Zach Hankins (Ferris State).

*Xavier Junior Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 20 rebounds in Xavier’s last contest against Evansville.