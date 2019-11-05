Wisconsin basketball is set to begin their 122nd season tonight against the Gaels of Saint Mary's. The difficult matchup with the Gaels will test a Badger team that returns six of its top eight scorers and 61.9 percent of their points from last season.

These two programs have not met since 1976, and have only met twice all time. The series is tied at one game apiece.

Wisconsin looks to continue their success on the hardwood, as the Badgers are one of just five teams to have played in 20 of the last 21 NCAA tournaments.

For Saint Mary's, success has also been a constant. SMC has played in either the NCAA Tournament or NIT in each of the last 12 seasons. This Gaels team returns 88.2 percent of their scoring including the 21.1 points per game that star guard Jordan Ford dropped last year. They also feature international flavor, with four players from Australia and two from New Zealand.

Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon will likely be a low scoring, grind it out type of game with two teams that play stifling defense, and limit their turnovers on the offensive end.