Preview: Meeting No. 125 between Wisconsin and Marquette

No. 12 Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0) vs. Marquette (7-2, 0-0)

Game: Dec. 8, 2018 at the Fiserv Forum

Time: 4:00 PM (Saturday)

Watch: FOX

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Steve Wojciechowski
USA Today Sports

Pre-game notes

*(2) State titles won by Stevens Point High School in 2015 and 2016 with Joey Hauser (Marquette), Sam Hauser (Marquette) and Trevor Anderson (Wisconsin) on the roster. The Pointers also won the following year (2017) during Joey Hauser's junior season.

*(No. 6) Wisconsin is No. 6 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, the metric the NCAA tournament selection committee now uses in favor of the RPI.

*(8-1) UW has opened the season 8-1, its best start since beginning of the 2014-15 campaign with a mark of 15-1.

*(60.0) Current 3-point percentage (30-for-50) being shot by D'Mitrik Trice, who leads the nation in that category.

*(125) Wisconsin's all-time series with Marquette dates back to 1917. UW owns a 67-57 edge in the previous matchups, with No. 125 coming up Saturday.

*(2013) Wisconsin defeated Marquette, 70-64, on Dec. 7, 2013, the last time the home team was victorious in this series.


Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

17.0

3.8

2.4

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

8.8

2.7

1.4

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.2

5.2

1.2

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

6.8

2.1

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.7

10.8

5.0
Projected Starting Five (Marquette)
Position Marquette HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

Markus Howard (JR)

5-11/175

22.4

4.6

4.8

SG

Sacar Anim (JR)

6-5/210

7.0

3.7

0.7

SF

Sam Hauser (JR)

6-8/225

14.2

6.2

2.1

PF

Joey Hauser (FR)

6-9/230

10.2

5.8

2.4

C

Theo John (SO)

6-9/240

6.6

3.6

0.2
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

No. 5 Michigan

2-0

9-0

No. 12 Wisconsin

2-0

8-1

No. 10 Michigan State

2-0

7-2

No. 19 Ohio State

2-0

8-1

Indiana

2-0

7-2

Minnesota

1-1

7-2

Purdue

1-1

6-3

No. 23 Maryland

1-1

7-2

No. 24 Nebraska

1-1

7-2

No. 18 Iowa

0-2

7-2

Northwestern

0-2

6-2

Rutgers

0-2

5-3

Penn State

0-2

4-4

Illinois

0-2

2-7

