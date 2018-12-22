(2) Two Grambling State staff members - head coach Donte Jackson and assistant Demetrius Moore - are from Milwaukee. Jackson played at Hamilton High School and then for one season UW-Milwaukee. Moore is a 2001 graduate of Milwaukee Washington High School.

(3) Three Grambling State players are also from the state of Wisconsin: Dallas Polk-Hilliard (Messmer), Devante Jackson (Brown Deer) and Travon Bunch (Racine).

"Dallas Polk-Hilliard has brought leadership to our team," Jackson told Tamira Madsen. "He's bought into our defensive scheme and is really trying to complete each possession."

(6) Ethan Happ is just six rebounds shy of becoming the 15th player in Big Ten history with 1,000 career boards.

(6th) Wisconsin is ranked 8th in the Dec. 20 NCAA NET rankings.

(12-0) The Badgers have a perfect 12-0 all-time record against teams in the SWAC.