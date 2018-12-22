Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 06:25:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Visiting Grambling State has Wisconsin flavor on its roster

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

No. 16 Wisconsin (9-2, 2-0) vs. Grambling State (6-6, 0-0)

Game: Dec. 22, 2018 at the Kohl Center

Time: 11:00 AM (Saturday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

J2fgtkwsiexdyzhohbfl
Greg Gard
Dan Sanger

Pre-game notes

(2) Two Grambling State staff members - head coach Donte Jackson and assistant Demetrius Moore - are from Milwaukee. Jackson played at Hamilton High School and then for one season UW-Milwaukee. Moore is a 2001 graduate of Milwaukee Washington High School.

(3) Three Grambling State players are also from the state of Wisconsin: Dallas Polk-Hilliard (Messmer), Devante Jackson (Brown Deer) and Travon Bunch (Racine).

"Dallas Polk-Hilliard has brought leadership to our team," Jackson told Tamira Madsen. "He's bought into our defensive scheme and is really trying to complete each possession."

(6) Ethan Happ is just six rebounds shy of becoming the 15th player in Big Ten history with 1,000 career boards.

(6th) Wisconsin is ranked 8th in the Dec. 20 NCAA NET rankings.

(12-0) The Badgers have a perfect 12-0 all-time record against teams in the SWAC.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

16.1

4.0

2.8

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.4

2.8

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.1

5.4

1.2

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/

215

7.2

2.4

1.1

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

19.2

10.8

5.0
Projected Starting Five (Grambling State)
Position Grambling State HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

Ivy Smith Jr. (JR)

6-0/165

11.2

3.0

SG

Prince Moss (SO)

6-7/180

5.9

1.9

SF

Dallas Polk-Hilliard (JR)

6-7/185

13.2

6.0

PF

Devante Jackson (JR)

6-9/200

7.5

3.9

C

Zavier Peart (SR)

6-10/260

10.0

3.8
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

Indiana

2-0

10-2

Ohio State

2-0

10-1

Wisconsin

2-0

9-2

Michigan

2-0

11-0

Michigan State

2-0

10-2

Nebraska

1-1

9-2

Maryland

1-1

9-2

Purdue

1-1

7-5

Minnesota

1-1

10-2

Iowa

0-2

9-2

Rutgers

0-2

5-5

Northwestern

0-2

8-4

Penn State

0-2

6-6

Illinois

0-2

4-7

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}