Pre-Game Notes:

(No. 1) This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Houston Baptist. The Huskies last faced a Big Ten team in 2017 when they visited Michigan State. The Badgers are 6-0 all-time against teams from the Southland Conference.

(4th) Through two games, D'Mitrik Trice is averaging a team-high 21.5 points per game, which currently ranks 4th in the Big Ten. The sophomore is 10-for-14 from 3-point range.

(6) Wisconsin leads the nation averaging just 6.0 turnovers per game.

(23) Sophomore forward Ian DuBose scored 23 points in Houston Baptist’s 75-72 win over Fordham last week.

(476) Houston Baptist head coach Ron Cottrell has 476 career wins in 28 seasons at the school.