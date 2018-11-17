Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 10:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Undefeated Badgers return home to face Houston Baptist

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0) vs. Houston Baptist (1-1, 0-0)

Game: Nov. 17, 2018 at the Kohl Center (Madison)

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BTN

Listen: 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Patrick Herb

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

Zawcrqm8u0cwbitvpshh
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Pre-Game Notes:

(No. 1) This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Houston Baptist. The Huskies last faced a Big Ten team in 2017 when they visited Michigan State. The Badgers are 6-0 all-time against teams from the Southland Conference.

(4th) Through two games, D'Mitrik Trice is averaging a team-high 21.5 points per game, which currently ranks 4th in the Big Ten. The sophomore is 10-for-14 from 3-point range.

(6) Wisconsin leads the nation averaging just 6.0 turnovers per game.

(23) Sophomore forward Ian DuBose scored 23 points in Houston Baptist’s 75-72 win over Fordham last week.

(476) Houston Baptist head coach Ron Cottrell has 476 career wins in 28 seasons at the school.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

21.5

4.5

3.0

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

14.0

5.5

1.5

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.5

4.5

0.5

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.0

4.0

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

20.0

12.0

8.5
Projected Starting Five (Houston Baptist)
Position Houston Baptist HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

PG

Braxton Bonds (SR)

6-2/175

5.0

4.0

2.5

SG

Oliver Lynch- Daniels (SO)

6-2/180

9.5

5.0

3.0

SF

Ian DuBose (SO)

6-4/220

13.5

4.5

2.0

PF

Philip McKenzie (SO)

6-5/200

4.5

6.5

2.0

C

Edward Hardt (SR)

6-10/245

7.0

4.5

1.0
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}