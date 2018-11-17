Preview: Undefeated Badgers return home to face Houston Baptist
Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0) vs. Houston Baptist (1-1, 0-0)
Game: Nov. 17, 2018 at the Kohl Center (Madison)
Time: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: BTN
Listen: 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Patrick Herb
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Pre-Game Notes:
(No. 1) This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Houston Baptist. The Huskies last faced a Big Ten team in 2017 when they visited Michigan State. The Badgers are 6-0 all-time against teams from the Southland Conference.
(4th) Through two games, D'Mitrik Trice is averaging a team-high 21.5 points per game, which currently ranks 4th in the Big Ten. The sophomore is 10-for-14 from 3-point range.
(6) Wisconsin leads the nation averaging just 6.0 turnovers per game.
(23) Sophomore forward Ian DuBose scored 23 points in Houston Baptist’s 75-72 win over Fordham last week.
(476) Houston Baptist head coach Ron Cottrell has 476 career wins in 28 seasons at the school.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
21.5
|
4.5
|
3.0
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
14.0
|
5.5
|
1.5
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.5
|
4.5
|
0.5
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
20.0
|
12.0
|
8.5
|Position
|Houston Baptist
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
Braxton Bonds (SR)
|
6-2/175
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
2.5
|
SG
|
Oliver Lynch- Daniels (SO)
|
6-2/180
|
9.5
|
5.0
|
3.0
|
SF
|
Ian DuBose (SO)
|
6-4/220
|
13.5
|
4.5
|
2.0
|
PF
|
Philip McKenzie (SO)
|
6-5/200
|
4.5
|
6.5
|
2.0
|
C
|
Edward Hardt (SR)
|
6-10/245
|
7.0
|
4.5
|
1.0
Highlights from Saturday’s victory over Fordham in the home-opener at Sharp Gymnasium.#DawgsUp pic.twitter.com/rTMVKqKARI— HBU BASKETBALL (@HBUBasketball) November 14, 2018